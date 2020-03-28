Pow! Zonk! Bam!

Dud!

Hmmm...

That’s what clunked through my mind when staff photographer Chris Machian suggested a comic book theme for our All-Nebraska basketball section.

Translation: Fun idea with potential. But a no-go, too labor intensive. Uhhh wait a second …

We have just the guy to pull this off!

Wrightsell, Hepburn and Sallis

From left: Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Chucky Hepburn and Hunter Sallis see their World-Herald superhero alter-egos for the first time. 

Coming up with clever ideas to present All-Nebraska basketball, Super Six football, All-Nebraska football and All-Nebraska volleyball is a delicate process. The best are bold and bring a little attitude. They keep to a theme that gets the kids’ buy-in. And above all, they have to be “doable” — meaning the world doesn’t stop while we commit resources to build these packages. We have a daily paper to produce, too.

It turned out that Machian’s comic book idea hit the bull’s-eye. Mostly because this newspaper employs Superman for an artist.

His name is Matt Haney, and his superpower — as I’ve written in these explanatory columns in the past — is making art. The conversation about this assignment went something like this:

“Hey Matt, do you think you could turn our 10 All-Nebraska basketball players into superheroes based on the school mascot and then draw a comic strip for all 10?”

“Yes.”

“Matt, could your eyes shoot laser beams and burn a hole through the wall, just in case we would ever need that to happen?”

“No.”

“But we’re good on the drawings?”

“Yes.”

Problem solved. The project was good to go.

So good in fact, at one point, our sports editing brain trust of Kristin Donovan, Hunter Paniagua and Jake Anderson hinted that we might not need to get the players together for a photo. But we decided against that notion.

Getting the athletes together for the All-Nebraska photo shoot is tradition. I’ve always thought some players might strive to be in the photo their entire careers. It’s a high honor. Besides, what could ever happen that would cause us not to get our 10 players together to photograph them as a group?

McCabe, Markowski

Taylor McCabe, left, and Alexis Markowski react after seeing Matt Haney's superhero illustrations for The World-Herald's All-Nebraska basketball section.

You got it. Seemingly right out of a comic book or graphic novel, the coronavirus crackdown went into effect.

That meant our annual group shot, this time set up for Legend Comics & Coffee, a cool store crammed with comics at about 52nd and Leavenworth Streets, was in serious jeopardy. A governor-imposed lid on large groups (player parents typically attend, too) and social distancing were kryptonite to our team shot.

We deftly changed plans, keeping the kids and parents in their cars or adequately separated in the parking lot while escorting each player individually through the back door for solo photos in front of a wall of comics.

Imagine the drive-thru customers rounding the back corner of Legend Comics & Coffee to pick up their orders and discovering tall, shivering athletes in basketball uniforms — just the sort of juxtaposition that makes these shoots fun.

Instead of Pow! Zonk! Bam! this story ended with the calming click, click, click of Anna Reed’s camera. In the end, our comic book (in a way) foiled the coronavirus.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Thad is in charge of The World-Herald sports department a prolific operation that churns nearly 24/7.

