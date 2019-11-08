Volleyball action continues today in Lincoln with the semifinals, and six champions will eventually be crowned at the state tournament.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing full coverage through Saturday's championship matches. You can follow live updates below for results, stats, photos and more. Friday's first matches begin at 9 a.m.

And here are more links to our high school volleyball coverage, and for even more articles, go to NEPrepZone.com.

» Defending state champion Millard North defeats top-seeded Papillion La Vista

» No. 1 Skutt starts with 21-0 run, finishes record-setting day with romp of Hastings

» St. Paul remains undefeated in both sets and matches after first-round sweep

» Superior's Meyer sisters combine for 54 kills to lead Wildcats in first-round win

» Tournament schedule | Tournament guide

» NEPrepZone scoreboard | Ratings

» Prep Zone Report podcast

» Mike Patterson's predictions

Nebraska high school state volleyball champions since 2004

