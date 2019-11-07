Three days of volleyball action begins today in Lincoln, and six champions will eventually be crowned at the state tournament.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing full coverage through Saturday's championship matches. You can follow live updates below for results, stats, photos and more. Thursday's first matches begin at 1:30 p.m.

And here are more links to our high school volleyball coverage, and for even more articles, go to NEPrepZone.com.

» Gretna coach, inspired by daughter's strength after crash, returns team to state

» Tournament schedule | Tournament guide

» NEPrepZone scoreboard | Ratings

» Prep Zone Report podcast

» Mike Patterson's predictions

Nebraska high school state volleyball champions since 2004

