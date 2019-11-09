Volleyball action concludes today in Lincoln with six state championship matches.
The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing full coverage from the first serve to the final kill. You can follow live updates below for results, stats, photos and more. Saturday's first match begin at 9 a.m.
And here are more links to our high school volleyball coverage, and for even more articles, go to NEPrepZone.com.
The Class B match as Omaha Skutt and Norris on the left, and the Class A Millard North and Gretna on the right, each begin during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
From left: Millard North's Mollie Fee, McKenna Ruch and Eve Fountain celebrate a point against Gretna during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
Gretna's Skylar Janovich-McCune, left, and Emma Prentice point at each other while celebrating a point against Millard North during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
Gretna's Savannah Shelburne celebrates with the student section after they defeated Millard North during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
Norris' Madalyn Clauss, left, and Maisie Boesiger console each after losing to Omaha Skutt during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
Norris' Kalli Kroeker, left, and Brianna Stai console each other after losing to Omaha Skutt during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
Gretna's Skylar Janovich-McCune, crouching, celebrates a point against Millard North during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
From left: Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein,Atley Carey and Karsen VanScoy celebrate a point against Duchesne during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
Papio La Vista South's Ava Legrand, facing, hugs Sophie Hendrix after defeating Pius X during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
Waverly's Abby Plouzek spikes the ball at Duchesne's Kaitlyn Knobbe, left, and Kobie Patten during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
Waverly's Bailey Jeffers spikes the ball at Duchesne's Allison Brown, left, and Caroline Ortman during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
Pius X's Miriam Miller looks up after failing to dig out the ball against Papillion La Vista South during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lindsay Krause spikes the ball against Norris during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Maisie Boesiger sets the ball against Omaha Skutt during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Molly Plahn hits the ball against Gretna during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard North student section reacts to a Gretna lead over Millard North during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Kate Galvin dives for a ball against Gretna during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's celebrates a point against Gretna during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard North bench reacts to a late point by Gretna during the fifth set during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio La Vista South's Sophie Hendrix celebrates a point against Pius X during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Duchesne's Kiersten Capelle gets ready to serve against Waverly during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Atley Carey celebrates a point against Duchesne during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pius X's Miriam Miller celebrates a point against Papillion La Vista South during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Duchesne's Allison Brown hits the ball towards Waverly's Bailey Jeffers during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Atley Carey hits the ball at Duchesne's Kobie Patten during the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, November 08, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
