Volleyball action concludes today in Lincoln with six state championship matches.

The World-Herald will be there for all of it, providing full coverage from the first serve to the final kill. You can follow live updates below for results, stats, photos and more. Saturday's first match begin at 9 a.m.

And here are more links to our high school volleyball coverage

» Gretna defeats defending champion Millard North in five-set thriller to reach state final

» Papillion-La Vista South advances to state final after win over Lincoln Pius X

» Husker commit Lindsay Krause sparks Omaha Skutt to sweep, semifinal win

» Omaha Duchesne rallies to beat Waverly in five sets, eyes redemption against Omaha Skutt

» NEPrepZone scoreboard | Ratings

» Prep Zone Report podcast

Photos: 2019 Nebraska state volleyball day two

