The semifinals of 2020 Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament are held on Friday and played throughout Lincoln.
Lincoln East's Taylor Searcey shoots a free throw against Papio during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln East's Briley Hill tips the ball from Papio's Jenna Hoelscher during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln East's head coach Dennis Prichard reacts to Papio scoring during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln East's Skylar Kreifels goes up for a shot in a crowd of Papio defenders during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln East faces off against Papio during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln East's Delaney Roberts scores a layup against Papio's Brooklyn Wrice during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln East's Joel Bierbower puts on the mascot costume backstage at halftime during a Class A state tournament game against Papio on Thursday.
Westside's Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor battles with Fremont's Macy Bryant for a rebound during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Papio's Maggie Vasa attempts to steal the ball from Lincoln East's Haley Peterson during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln East's Haley Peterson goes for the rebound against Papio's Maggie Vasa and Olivia Kraft during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Westside's Ella Wedergren scores over Fremont's Taylor McCabe during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Fremont's Taylor McCabe drives past Westside's Eleanor Tempero during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Westside's Eleanor Tempero steals the ball from Fremont's Sydney Golladay during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Westside's Abigail Herman reaches as Fremont's Charli Earth falls after diving for a loose ball during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Fremont's Sydney Golladay celebrates with her teammates in the final minutes during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Fremont's bench reacts to a three point shot during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Westside's Ella Wedergren and Kaitlyn Hanna block Fremont's Sydney Golladay during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Fremont's Taylor McCabe scroes over Westside's Madilyn Siebler and Eleanor Tempero during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Westside's Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor blocks a shot from Fremont's Taylor McCabe during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Fremont's bench celebrates scoring in the final minutes during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Gracie Haneborg drives to the hoop under coverage from Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Callie Haneborg scores against Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Gracie Haneborg drives to the basket against Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Grace Driewer, left, runs the offense against North Platte's Gracie Haneborg, right, during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Rylee Kurth scores against Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Callie Haneborg shoots against Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Abby Orr is blocked by Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff, left, shoots under coverage by North Platte's Carly Purdy during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Gracie Haneborg sports socks with the team's initials as the Bulldogs take on Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Adison Markowski looks for an open teammate under coverage by North Platte's Gracie Haneborg during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski, center, scores against North Platte's Abby Orr, left and Keelee Soto, right, during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff drives to the basket as they take on North Platte during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff scores against North Platte during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Grace Driewer beats North Platte's Rylee Kurth to the ball before it goes out of bounds during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Madison Krull celebrates a 3-pointer against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Madison Krull, center, hypes up her teammates before they take on Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Jayme Horan looks for an open player against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Chloe Carr dribbles down the court against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Madison Krull scores against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Southwest's Aniya Seymore, center, celebrates a charge called against Millard South during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Southwest's Skylar Pieper, left, is fouled by Millard South's Megan Belt during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Southwest's Aniya Seymore, top, is fouled by Millard South's Jayme Horan during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Jayme Horan, right, is consoled by teammate Khloe Lemon after fouling out of the game against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Cora Olsen shoots a 3-pointer against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Jayme Horan, right, celebrates a 3-pointer against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Chloe Carr, left, and Cora Olsen celebrate their win over Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen fouls Sidney's Madyson Johnstone during the first half of their Class B game.
Sidney's Karly Sylvester, left shoots over Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen in the first half of their Class B game.
Sidney's Morgan Jaggers passes the ball around Grand Island Northwest's Shanae Suttles during their Class B game.
Sidney's Madyson Johnstone passes the ball away from Grand Island Northwest's Lauren Hauser during their Class B game.
Sidney's Madyson Johnstone guards Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown during their Class B game.
Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown shoots a free throw late in the game against Sidney during their Class B game.
Grand Island Northwest's Skylee Urbanski fouls Sidney's Nicole Birner during their Class B state tournament game.
Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown passes the ball against Sidney during their Class B state tournament game.
Grand Island Northwest's Ellie Apfel, left, and Rebecca Mader hug after they defeated Sidney during their Class B state tournament game.
Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen shoots over Sidney's Kendra Nesbitt during their Class B state tournament game.
Grand Island Northwest's Shanae Suttles dribbles away from Sidney's Kendra Nesbitt during their Class B state tournament game.
Crete's Morgan Maly pulls down a rebound in front of Norris' Gracie Kircher during the first half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
From left: Norris' Sydney Jelinek Crete, Madison Collier, and Brianna Stai cheer on their team as they take on Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Hannah Newton tries to make her way around Norris' Taryn Tracy Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Morgan Maly tries to dribble around Norris' Molly Ramsey during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris' Molly Ramsey tries to knock the ball away from Crete's Morgan Maly during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Ashlyn Adam, left, and Brooke Deisley react to their overtime win over Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Karlee Henning, No. 22, and Hannah Newton, No. 3, celebrate their overtime win over in a Norris Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Alexis Mach celebrates his team's overtime win over Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete Head Coach John Larsen watches his team take on Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris Head Coach John Hagerman talks his to his players about to sub in against Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, left, tries to defend Crete's Morgan Maly in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
