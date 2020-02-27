Top 10 No. 6 Papillion-La Vista will return to the Class A girls state tournament for the third straight season.
The Monarchs (20-5) used a career-high 31 points from senior Lindsey Ingwerson and 15 from Olivia Boudreau to defeat district rival Papillion-La Vista South 65-53 in the District A-6 final at Papio.
Tate Norblade led Papio South (12-12) with 21 points.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.