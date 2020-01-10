A dominating performance by Lindsey Ingwerson proved to be the difference Friday night for Papillion-La Vista.
The 6-foot senior center had 26 points and 15 rebounds to lead the seventh-ranked Monarchs to a 61-43 road win over Papillion-La Vista South. Papio moved to 9-1 while the Titans fell to 3-6.
“She’s a nightmare,’’ Papio South coach Andy Gerlecz said. “She’s a good player and she’s got other good players around her.’’
Ingwerson, a Rockhurst University pledge, scored 11 points in the first half and 15 in the second. She was 11 of 15 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers.
“We knew that we had a size advantage on them,’’ Papio coach Josh Siske said. “Lindsay did a nice job and her teammates played well, too.’’
The unranked Titans trailed 19-9 after the first quarter and 29-23 at halftime. They inched within two points early in the third quarter before the Monarchs responded with an 8-0 run, started when Brooklyn Wrice banked home a 3-pointer.
“I told our coaches it was really big that she made that shot,’’ Siske said. “We banked in two 3-pointers tonight.’’
Olivia Boudreau, Papio’s primary long-range threat, then hit a runner and a 3-pointer to put the Monarchs’ lead back to double digits. The Titans never got closer than seven the rest of the way.
“They’re an offensive juggernaut,’’ Gerlecz said. “They’re hard to guard and they get those scoring spurts.’’
Boudreau finished with 12 for Papio while Erica Broin and Livi Kraft each had six. Broin also helped Ingwerson inside, pulling down nine rebounds.
It was the Monarchs’ first game since suffering their first loss to Omaha Westside in a Metro Holiday tournament semifinal Jan. 2.
Siske downplayed the rivalry factor against the crosstown Titans.
“It’s always nice to get a win,’’ he said. “But Andy (Gerlecz) is one of my best friends in coaching.’’
Savanna Solomon scored 11 points to lead the Titans, who at times were their own worst enemy. Papio South committed 17 turnovers and was 5 of 18 from the free-throw line.
“I like the way we battled but we missed some easy shots and too many free throws,’’ Gerlecz said. “Those things need to be corrected by this point in the season.’’
Papio plays at Lincoln North Star on Saturday while Papio South hosts Omaha Burke.
Papillion-La Vista (9-1)................19 10 16 16—61
Papillion-La Vista South (3-6)........9 14 9 11—43
PLV: Olivia Boudreau 12, Emily Lansman 3, Maggie Vasa 2, Erica Broin 6, Livi Kraft 6, Brynn Sargent 4, Caitlyn Ryan 2, Lindsey Ingwerson 26.
PLVS: Kara Lang 4, Tate Norblade 7, Taylor Mauch 4, Savanna Solomon 11, Emily Richards 7, Alayna Kustka 4, Lydia Hodges 6.
