LINCOLN — Northern Illinois-bound Parker Jeppson from Lincoln Southwest is Nebraska’s Gatorade boys soccer player of the year.
Jeppson, who would have been a four-year starter for the Silver Hawks at outside fullback, was selected to train in Spain with the Villarreal CF Soccer Academy in November.
As a junior, Jeppson was the state’s leading scorer among defenders in 2019 with eight goals and three assists. His career totals were 15 goals and 11 assists.
