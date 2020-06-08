LINCOLN — Northern Illinois-bound Parker Jeppson from Lincoln Southwest is Nebraska’s Gatorade boys soccer player of the year.

Jeppson, who would have been a four-year starter for the Silver Hawks at outside fullback, was selected to train in Spain with the Villarreal CF Soccer Academy in November.

As a junior, Jeppson was the state’s leading scorer among defenders in 2019 with eight goals and three assists. His career totals were 15 goals and 11 assists.

All-Nebraska soccer teams through the years

