Lincoln Southeast kept it internal in hiring a new boys basketball coach. On Monday the Knights named Joey Werning as the next coach.
Werning, a varsity assistant last season at Southeast, takes over for Jonah Bradley, who accepted an assistant coaching position in June at Winona State, a Division II school in Minnesota.
"I am at a loss for words," Werning said. "It is hard to articulate how excited I am to continue the long tradition at Southeast and especially for the Southeast boys basketball program."
Werning, a 2011 Lincoln Pius X grad, played collegiately at Concordia in Seward for two years before transferring to Nebraska. He was a student manager at NU during the 2013-14 and 2014-155 seasons.
Prior to joining the Knights as an assistant coach in 2019, he was an assistant at Parkview Christian (2016-17) and Kearney Catholic (2017-19).
Werning will lead a talented group of Knights that finished last season as a district runner-up and had a 14-11 record.
Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.