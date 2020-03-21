The Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln houses eight basketball courts that convert into 12 volleyball courts. It is home to two Lincoln youth sports organizations: Supreme Court Basketball and Volleyball Club Nebraska.
The opening of an $11 million youth sports complex in Lincoln was shelved this week when limitations on crowd size due to the coronavirus were put into effect by the governor.
With more than 93,000 square feet of space, the Kinetic Sports Complex houses eight basketball courts that convert into 12 volleyball courts and a 10,000-square-foot athletic training facility. It now sits empty just off West O Street at 150 Southwest 14th Place.
When it eventually opens, it will be home to two youth organizations — Supreme Court Basketball and Volleyball Club Nebraska. Also, First Pick Performance-Lincoln is the tenant in the training facility.
A volleyball tournament scheduled for Saturday has been postponed and a makeup date has not been set, said builder/developer Sam Manzitto. Another volleyball tournament and two basketball tournaments had been scheduled in the next 30 days, he said.
With no revenue coming in and an empty facility waiting to be used, Manzitto is working with the facility lender on a plan.
“We are talking to our banks about options,” he said. “We do not have anything in place right now, but they are working with us.”
Manzitto and tenants are using the extra time to make sure everything will be up to speed when the facility finally opens.
Computer system installation, electrical work and outside site work were addressed most recently.
“We are actively preparing for when the facility will open and we can get kids back in to start training,” Manzitto said. “We assume it will be slow at first with 50 and maybe 250 people at first.”
Summer and winter basketball tryouts for Supreme have been postponed until the building is open.
Volleyball Club Nebraska is working on online videos to provide to athletes, Manzitto said.
The Adidas Gauntlet grassroots basketball circuit comes to the metro area April 22-24. The league features many of the top high school basketball players in the country and will attract coaches from major colleges who will be on hand to evaluate prospects. A team representing Omaha Sports Academy will be among those competing.
