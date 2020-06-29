Tyler Brown of Lincoln East has repeated as the state’s Gatorade boys track and field athlete of the year.
Since there was no spring season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gatorade considered last year’s performances. Brown’s 2019 best of 192 feet in the discus ranked 16th in the nation.
Brown has signed with Nebraska for track and field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.