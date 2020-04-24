Bianca Rademacher

Lincoln East's Bianca Rademacher won the Class A state singles title as a junior in 2019.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Bianca Rademacher cried tears of joy last May at Koch Tennis Center when she won her first Class A state tennis title.

The Lincoln East senior had different emotions as she prepared for this spring.

"When they finally finalized it, that's when it hit me," said Rademacher of when the NSAA announced its spring sports seasons were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. "That day I was so upset. The high school season was always the happiest part of my year. I was surrounded by my best friends, doing what I loved doing."

Rademacher would have been the favorite to win Class A's No. 1 singles title again as she had elevated her game throughout her high school career.

She went 33-3 as East's No. 1 singles player as a freshman, but lost in the state quarterfinals. She was 27-3 and reached the state final as a sophomore before losing to Elkhorn South's Samantha Mannix as she finished an undefeated high school career.

Rademacher said Mannix, now a starter for Iowa's tennis team, helped shape her game.

"She's always been like a role model for me. She used to come to my group lessons at Woods (Tennis Center in Lincoln) and she would kind of take me under her wing," Rademacher said. "Watching how mentally tough she is, how confident in herself she is, I really took a lot away from her."

Added Lincoln East coach Chris Stock: "Whenever you go up against someone like Sam, it shows what the possibilities are for you in the game. The iron sharpens iron dynamic comes into play."

Rademacher was sharp last year as she went 33-0 and swept Omaha Marian's Julia King — now on Creighton's squad — in the state final.

Rademacher was able to win her title with many family members watching, including aunts, uncles and grandparents. The Rademachers always traveled well and brought a lot of support, no matter the tournament.

"She's very close to her family and that was just a great capstone moment for her. The unfortunate part is she won't be able to do that again," Stock said. "She's just a very motivated kid. That's something I never had to worry about on my end."

Stock has kept up with his team with weekly meetings on Zoom. Rademacher said she has been able to go to a park with her family, which includes two younger sisters, and play some doubles.

She misses not playing matches this spring, but she's looking forward to playing this fall at Wichita State — she signed with the Shockers in November.

"I'm glad I get to keep playing tennis because if this was the way it ended, that would be really hard. So I'm thankful," Rademacher said.

Photos: 2019 Nebraska state tennis championships

Girls in Class A compete in the NSAA state tennis championships at the Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha, Nebraska, Friday, May 17, 2019. 

1 of 24

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038,

twitter.com/GeneOWH

Gene covers a variety of sports beats for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @geneOWH. Phone: 402-444-1038.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email