If the Nebraska Shrine Bowl gets played, the July 11 game at Kearney will have no more than 10 family members per player in attendance and all fans will have their temperatures taken upon entering the stadium.
As of now, football is not a permissible sport in the state.
“While we are confident of our current status of approval, we face one more hurdle as we await July’s Directed Health Measures from the Governor’s office later this month,” Shrine Bowl Executive Director Dave MacDonald wrote to parents. “We will follow up as soon as allowability is determined for contact sports by the State of Nebraska.”
MacDonald said a set of protocols developed with two Kearney physicians and two athletic trainers has the approval of the Two Rivers Health Department in Kearney.
Wrote MacDonald: “Here’s what (Two Rivers) had to say: ‘You completed a thorough examination of the risk involved when bringing high school football players from across the state to one location. We believe that you will diligently mitigate risk for your attendees.’”
The players are to gather July 6 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Parents are to start monitoring their son’s health on July 1 and will be asked questions similar to those on Test Nebraska at dropoff. Liability waivers also are needed.
There will be two players to a room. Each is to separate their laundry and personal items and bring hand sanitizer and water bottles.
Daily health checks are to include temperature checks twice a day by the Shrine Bowl’s medical staff. Masks are to be worn when not practicing. Current social distancing guidelines must be observed.
In practices, coaches are to separate players as much as possible by positions or by offensive or defensive units “other than ‘team’ work as a whole.”
The medical staff will use PPEs when working with the players and preparing water stations and the players’ water bottles.
At the game, family groups of more than 10 are allowable only if all live in the same household. The game is to be televised on NET.
1 of 9
South linebacker Braden Sellon, No. 41, of Lincoln East closes in on North running back Trenton Harbur of Gothenburg during the Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.