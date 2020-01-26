By making it back to Scout camp last summer, Drew Haley still believed he could return to the basketball court this winter.
The senior at Leyton High hasn’t let the football injury in 2018, when his lower right leg was amputated, slow his goals.
Help his team have a successful season. Go to college. Motivate people who face situations like his.
Two weekends ago, with a prosthetic leg that wasn’t fitting right, he had the best game of his career. In a 63-56 win over visiting Hay Springs, Haley scored 26 points — half of his current season total — on 11-of-16 shooting.
“He’s fired up for the rest of the season,” new Leyton coach Chris Morgan said. “I’ve told him, ‘The more I realize what you can do, the more I’ll expect from you.’ I think he’s going to be a huge contributor.”
Haley is 6-foot-4 and weighed 225 pounds when he was hurt in the 2018 season opener. He went up to catch a pass and the knee inverted. It was diagnosed as a complete dislocation, the kneecap colliding with the tibia to fracture it and tear every knee ligament.
What resulted in the amputation below the knee, which made it easier to attach the prosthesis, was damage to the popliteal artery, which provides circulation to the lower leg and foot. Former Chicago Bear Zach Miller, who played for Wahoo Neumann and UNO, had a similar injury in 2017 but the leg was saved by a faster diagnosis.
Haley said a positive attitude “can be very hard to keep at times.”
“Luckily, I have great coaches and great teammates and a great community pushing me and backing me the whole way,” he said. “Their motivation is what motivated me to get there. I didn’t want to end up not doing it and being a disappointment.”
He underwent eight operations and gradually increased activity on his prosthetic leg. In the past two weeks after his big game, adjustments were made to the connection point that was getting increasingly loose. Last summer, he worked about a month at the Laramie Peak Boy Scout camp in the Rockies.
“I still wasn’t on my leg a whole bunch,” he said. “I wasn’t moving around. And so being able to go up there in the mountains and stay there for about a month, it told me that I was on the right path. I was almost ready to play basketball.”
Since then, a couple times “I pushed myself a little too hard. I got sores, like blisters, that opened up on the end of my leg. I had to go on crutches for a couple of weeks at a time to help them heal. It was really discouraging, because I thought that maybe I pushed myself too far,” he said. “(The) challenge with the games is knowing when to take a break so then I don’t have to sit out future games.”
In the Hay Springs game, Morgan said, Leyton’s leading scorer, sophomore K.J. Bush, rolled his ankle in practice and didn’t play.
“‘I need you guys to step up,’ I said. ‘We have to work as a team and get through this,’” the coach said. “Drew got in there, and I knew sometimes it was just killing him. You could tell by the look on his face, but I needed him to keep playing.
“It was the first game Drew really got into. (Hay Springs) didn’t have a lot of tall guys and we were able to feed the ball into the post. We just kept working our two big guys underneath. Most of his shots were within 8 feet of the rim and he was putting them in.”
Haley said he pushed his limits for the good of the team. A couple of times, Morgan asked him if he wanted a breather and got turned down.
“I was struggling a little bit in earlier games to get going or contribute a lot point-wise to the team,” he said. “So it was a relief to finally be able to do that. At that moment in time I was like, ‘I can push harder, I need to push harder, for us to win.’ We were behind most of the game, so I just wanted to keep pushing.”
Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.