Omaha Creighton Prep’s Calen Protaskey probably was speaking for every American Legion baseball player Monday.
“I didn’t get to sleep until 4 a.m. I was so excited," he said. “It’s a beautiful day and it’s great to be out on the field."
Monday was the first day that youth baseball and softball teams could start practicing, as per Gov. Pete Ricketts’ COVID-19 guidelines. Games may commence June 18.
Several Legion squads practiced in the morning for two reasons: It allowed them to beat the heat and it got the players on the diamond as soon as possible.
At least three teams — Omaha Creighton Prep, Millard West and Elkhorn South — originally planned to practice just after midnight Monday. But those plans changed when Mayor Jean Stothert instituted an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in response to recent protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Some teams canceled their afternoon or night practices Monday because of possible continued civil unrest.
Prep’s Legion team — sponsored by Five Points Bank — practiced at 8 a.m. Unlike most workouts, the Junior Jays were wearing their Legion uniforms.
“It makes it a little more special for them," coach Pat Mooney said. “Especially after losing their spring."
The Legion players saw their varsity season canceled because of the coronavirus. Protaskey said that’s what made being on the Junior Jays’ field Monday morning even better.
“I haven’t been on this field since March," he said. “We were all here early today because we wanted to get started."
Teams must follow several COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing and the non-use of dugouts. Masks are optional, and none of the Legion players were wearing them Monday.
At Omaha Westside, the team was going through its first practice for new coach Otis Seals. The Warriors were dressed more casually than the Junior Jays, wearing shorts and T-shirts.
Seals, who took over from longtime coach Bob Greco, was wearing a Westside football T-shirt while hitting infield.
“It’s cool and it’s comfortable," he said. “But I’ll probably have to switch over to baseball."
Seals added that his players also were excited about the first practice of the summer.
“They were definitely ready to go today," he said. “I think they realize that we’re lucky to be playing because a lot of states aren’t."
Several states canceled their Legion programs entirely this summer due to COVID-19. There will be no district or state tournaments in Nebraska but the teams still will be allowed to compete.
Seals said the most difficult guideline for his team to follow Monday was maintaining the mandated 6-foot social distance.
“It’s going to be an adjustment," he said. “But we’re committed to making this work."
At Elkhorn South, coach Brandon Dahl said his team did a good job following the governor’s guidelines.
“We made sure the guys were spaced out and we were using hand sanitizer between drills," he said. “We took it a little easy because it was like the first practice of the spring season."
Dahl added that it quickly became evident if players had not been working out on their own before Monday’s first practice.
“We had a base running drill and some guys were in better shape than others," he said. “Conditioning will be a big part of what we do this first week."
At Omaha Burke, coach Scott Hodges was dragging the infield aboard a small tractor before practice.
“The field looks great," he said. “Except we need some players to start running our basepaths because there’s some grass growing there now."
Hodges said some of his coaches and players probably will be wearing masks once the season starts.
“Our pitching coach will wear one if he’s going out to the mound," he said. “And if we get a runner on first, he’ll probably put one on."
All of the coaches said they’re committed to following the safety guidelines during practices and games.
“Nobody wants to be the one who ruins it for everybody else," Dahl said. “We want to do everything we can to make sure these guys get a chance to play."
All-Nebraska baseball through the years
2019
From left: Max Anderson of Millard West, Austin Callahan of Fremont Bergan, Cole Evans of Grand Island, Caleb Riedel of Millard West, Alex Wize of Omaha Burke, Cooper Prososki of Bennington, Sam Wibbels of Hastings, Tyson Gerdes of Millard South, Drew Wessel of Millard South, Sayer Diederich of Elkhorn South, Noah Greise of Millard South, Cam Frederick of Lincoln Southwest, Connor Barnett of Papillion-La Vista, and Noah Olson of Omaha Burke.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
From left: Lincoln Southeast's Logan Van Treeck, Roncalli's Alex Rodgers, Omaha Burke's Hunter Waugh, Creighton Prep's Dylan Phillips, Millard West's Colby Gomes, Creighton Prep's Owen Richter, Millard South's Kyle Perry, Creighton Prep's Evan Laney, Elkhorn South's Will Reetz, Norris' Zach Argo, Grand Island's Shay Schanaman, Norris' Austin Schultz, Grand Island Cole Evans and Millard South's Drew Gilin.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Front row, from left: Austin Schultz, Norris; Shay Schanaman, Grand Island; Dylan Phillips, Creighton Prep; Drew Gilin, Millard South; Josh Culliver, Creighton Prep; and Isaiah Peterson, Lincoln Southwest. Back row, from left: Perry, Millard South; Max McGuire, Lincoln Southwest; Joe Roecker, Elkhorn; Cam Taylor, Bellevue West; Colby Gomes, Millard West; Noah Sacco, Millard North; Nick Henrichs, Omaha Westside; Garrett Kocis, Millard West.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Back row (left to right): Brett Vosik, Creighton Prep; Cole Stobbe, Millard West; Brandon Bena, Creighton Prep; Spencer Lear, Millard West; Zach Argo, Norris; Joey Machado, Creighton Prep; Nick Nelsen, Blair. Front row: Calvin Rudolph, Millard South; Wyatt Divis, Lincoln Northeast; Jacob Uhing, Elkhorn; Logan Foster, Lincoln Southwest; Jonah Ulane, Millard South; Mojo Hagge, Omaha Skutt; Drew Smith, Elkhorn.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
From left, Seward’s Ben Klenke, Papillion-La Vista’s Jack Kalina, Papillion-La Vista South’s Grant Suponchick, Papillion-La Vista’s Grant Van Scoy, Lincoln Pius X’s Michael Helman, Omaha Westside’s Matt Waldron, Southwest’s Logan Foster, Omaha Westside’s Mike Waldron, Millard West’s Cole Stobbe, Omaha Westside’s Alex Nielsen, Millard North’s Bryce Rogokos, Elkhorn’s Drew Smith and Millard South’s Nate Mallott.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Clockwise from left: Omaha Skutt's Jake Barton, Papillion-La Vista South's Grant Suponchick, Norris' Byron Hood, Omaha Creighton Prep's Dillon O'Doherty, Omaha Westside's Mike Waldron, Omaha Roncalli's Alec Bohm, Lincoln Pius X's Michael Helman, Omaha Westside's Devin Stueck, Bellevue West's Cole Patterson, Lincoln North Star's Brook Bolles, Norris' Jakson Reetz, Millard West's Logan Jacik, Omaha Westside's Jake Meyers and Omaha Westside's Drew Fitzmorris.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
Front row, from left: Papillion-La Vista South's Josh Kiger; Millard West's Ryan Merrill; Millard South's Jake Huscroft; Lincoln North Star's Tyler Coufal; Wahoo's Quinn McGill; Omaha North's Brendan Jensen; Omaha Creighton Prep's Jeff Albrecht. Back row, from left: Omaha Westside's Mike Waldron; Norris' Jakson Reetz; Lincoln East's Jake Hohensee; Waverly's Sam Tewes; Lincoln Southwest's Brayden Young; Norris' Byron Hood; Omaha Westside's Jake Meyers.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Back row, left to right: Jordan Schroer, Lincoln Northeast; Taylor Elman, Omaha Creighton Prep; Nate Griep, Millard West; Casey Sayles, Omaha North. Second row: Matt Warren, Omaha Skutt; Brayden Young, Lincoln Southwest; Marcus Ethen, Millard West. Third row: Danny Regan, Millard South; Kevin Connolly, Omaha Creighton Prep; Jack Wilson, Millard North; Jake Placzek, Papillion-La Vista. Front row: Austin Groth, South Sioux City; Danny Suiter, Lincoln Southwest; Colby McPike, Lincoln Northeast.
COREY PERRINE/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
From left top row: Justin Paul, Papillion-La Vista South, Albert Johnson, Papillion-La Vista South, Kyle Kubat, Om. Creighton Prep, Nate Griep, Millard West, Tanner Lubach, Lincoln Southwest, A.J. Ladwig, Millard West, Tyler Lane, Papillion-La Vista South, Casey Gillaspie, Millard North, Adam Morey, Millard West. Bottom row from left: Blake Headley, Millard South, Taylor Doggett, Lincoln Southeast and Quentin Urban, Millard South.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Kneeling, left to right: Reed Svoboda, Lincoln Northeast; Kyle Kruger, Millard West; Mike Siwa, Om. Burke; Albert Johnson, Papillion-La Vista South; Cody Kottich, Om. Bryan; Brett Bass, Millard West. Standing left to right: Logan Ehlers, Nebraska City; Mike Pritchard, Om. Creighton Prep; A.J. Ladwig, Millard West; Caleb Palensky, Papillion-La Vista South; John Sorensen, Papillion-La Vista; Brad McKewon, Millard South; Joey Jones, Papillion-La Vista; Paul Rosales, Om. Gross.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
Back row from left, are Millard West's Brandon Bass, Millard West's Tyler Niederklein, Omaha Westside's Chris Williams, Columbus' Kurt Farmer, Lincoln Southeast's Josh Scheffert, Lincoln Southwest's Adam Peters, and Omaha Bryan's Aaron Beil. Front row from left are Creighton Prep's Mike Pritchard, Omaha Creighton Prep's Ryan Briggs, Nebraska City's Logan Ehlers, Omaha Westside's Jory Goldstrom, Millard South's Ty Kildow, Omaha Northwest's Kyle Kinman, and Papillion-La Vista South's Brian Donohoe.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
First row, from left: Millard West's Steve Jensen, Omaha Gross' Brandon Winkelmann, Millard South's Ty Kildow, Grand Island's Kash Kalkowski, Millard North's Brett Koehn, Millard North's Blake Brisson and Lincoln North Star's Jake Benne. Second Row, from left: Ralston's Derek Landis, Omaha Creighton Prep's Derek Nelson, Omaha Creighton Prep's Joe Holtmeyer, Omaha Creighton Prep's Zane Hinkel, Papillion-La Vista South's Kendall Wehrle, Lincoln Southeast's Jake Kuebler and Lincoln Southeast's Josh Scheffert.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
Standing (left to right, clockwise), John Reiss, Papillion-La Vista; Mark Waldron, Omaha Creighton Prep; Casey Hauptman, Millard South; David Hulsebus, Millard West; Ben Kline, Omaha Central; Kent Urban, Lincoln Northeast; Ty Kildow, Millard South; Kash Kalkowski, Grand Island; Jonas Dufek, Millard West; and Matt Freeman, Elkhorn. Sitting (left to right, clockwise) are Zach Willand, Papillion-La Vista South; Travis Parker, Lincoln Northeast; Drew Daubman, Omaha Westside; and Taylor Weisbeck, Papillion-La Vista.
MAGGIE RIFE/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
Front row (from left), Bobby Lackovic, Omaha Skutt; Bryant Cotton, Omaha Central; Shaun Hoover, Millard West; Sam Murphy, Omaha Westside; Marcus Palimenio, Omaha Westside; Mark Waldron, Omaha Creighton Prep. Back row, Charlie Shaver, Elkhorn; Ian Dike, Lincoln Southwest; Kent Urban, Lincoln Northeast; Danny Hunter, Papillion-La Vista; Casey Hauptman, Millard South; Wyatt Kirwan, Omaha Westside; Pat Krebs, Omaha Creighton Prep. Not pictured, Brandon Kirsch, Papillion-La Vista South.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
Clockwise from upper left: Omaha Westside's Tyler Knust, Omaha Burke's Tony Martin, Omaha Burke's Erik Bird, Millard South's Derrick Kendrick, Millard North's Robbie Knight, Millard North's Conor Gillaspie, Omaha Central's David Cleveland, Millard North's Jason Jewell, Millard West's Jon Reed, Omaha Westside's Darin Ruf, Millard North's Sam Merrill, Omaha Westside's Sam Murphy, Bellevue East's Tyler Cloyd and Omaha Skutt's Zach Herr.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Left to right, sitting: Tony Martin, Omaha Burke; Tyler Goodro, Omaha Creighton Prep; Scott Kaskie, Papillion-La Vista; Sam Merrill, Millard North; Connor O'Neill, Omaha Westside; Kevin Dooley, Papillion-La Vista; Matt Bowers, Omaha Roncalli; Dustin Koca, Omaha Westside. Kneeling: Jared Erspamer, Millard South; Tim Huber, Omaha Creighton Prep; Ryan Wehrle, Papillion-La Vista. Standing: Drew Schwab, Omaha Westside; Steve Winkelmann, Omaha Gross.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.