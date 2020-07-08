One American Legion team lighting it up this summer has been DC Electric, which sponsors the team from Bellevue West.
Coach Jason Shockey’s squad is 15-3 since the Legion season began June 18.
“The kids are having a good time," he said. “We’ve been getting quality hitting and quality pitching."
Shockey said his team has gotten strong efforts from its three seniors — Caden Eby, Tyler Kephart and Eric Anderson. Eby and Kephart combined to strike out eight in a recent win over Carpetland (Lincoln East) while Anderson belted a two-run homer.
Another key performer has been Connor Schneider, who is batting .544. He drove in two with a pair of doubles and scored three runs in Monday’s 10-7 victory over Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista).
“We’ve got good senior leadership and a very strong junior class," Shockey said. “I know the guys are just happy to be out there playing."
Growing pains
The Legion team from Omaha Creighton Prep (Five Points Bank) is fielding a young squad this summer and feeling some growing pains.
Coach Pat Mooney’s squad is 6-9 while playing a difficult schedule that featured a game against perennial Legion heavyweight Rapid City (South Dakota).
“We’re pretty young and still trying to find our way," he said. “I do feel as though we’re making progress."
It’s also been an emotional season following the death of former Junior Jays’ pitching standout Zac Zagozda, who passed away June 11 at age 22. His family was honored before a recent game at Prep, throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.
Longtime Omaha Skutt teacher and coach Keith Engelkamp received a special honor before a recent Legion game.
After he threw out the first pitch, a sign was unveiled at the bottom of the scoreboard that renamed the SkyHawks’ baseball diamond “Keith Engelkamp Family Field."
“It would be hard to find anyone who has done more for our program," Skutt coach Tim Lackovic said. “I wish I could quote the number of players that he’s impacted."
Lackovic once played for Engelkamp, who previously coached the SkyHawks’ baseball team. He is still the school’s softball coach and has more than 500 career wins.
Engelkamp was hired in 1993 as one of Skutt’s first faculty members. In his 27 years at the school, he has worked to improve both the baseball and softball fields.
When he threw the first pitch at the Legion game involving Medicine Man Pharmacy (Skutt), Engelkamp fired it to his son Adam, a 2002 Skutt grad.
“Keith is still my mentor," Lackovic said. “It was a really neat night, to honor him that way."
Wessel sidelined
Drew Wessel, one of the top players in the Metro Conference, saw his Legion season come to a premature end.
The catcher for the 52s Patriots (Millard South) fractured two fingers on his left hand during a practice shortly before the season began. The Nebraska recruit was an All-Nebraska first-team selection last year.
“It happened on a rundown play," coach Greg Geary said. “He thought he had jammed his fingers but it turned out to be worse than that."
Geary said it was a big loss for the Patriots, who finished as the Class A runners-up during the spring 2019 season.
“Drew is a great player and works so hard," he said. “It’s a tough deal but we’re just having to carry on."
After being quarantined for two weeks when several players tested positive for COVID-19, Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) recently played its first game.
Coach Mitch Vernon’s squad opened the season last week with an 8-0 victory.
All players and coaches were quarantined June 16 after the coronavirus diagnosis, which forced the team to miss several games. That included its appearance in the annual Mike Peterson/Coach K tournament at Sherman Field in Lincoln.
The players suffered only minor symptoms and tested negative for COVID-19 midway through quarantine.
The delayed opener almost didn’t happen when games scheduled that night for Lincoln’s Densmore Field were canceled due to rain. Pinnacle Bank’s game against Sampson Construction (Lincoln High) was moved to the Southwest practice field.
Getting in shape
Preparing for the Legion season was a challenge not just for the Amerilawn (Papillion-La Vista South) players but also the coaches.
Many of them spent the seven weeks leading up to the season training for the equivalent of a half marathon that eventually was contested near a coach’s cabin in Royal, Nebraska.
“We all finished it," Papio South baseball coach Bill Lynam said. “I was the oldest of the bunch but I still made it."
Lynam said he ran in the Lincoln half-marathon four years ago.
“I thought I would call it good after that," he said. “But this turned out to be a great weekend and a real bonding experience for our whole coaching staff."
Lynam added that social distancing was enforced.
“I’d say that definitely was the case during the race," he said. “I felt pretty good that I was just able to finish."
Cornhusker tourney
The 16-team, four-day Cornhusker Tournament will be held at four sites Friday through Monday.
The tourney has drawn a strong field that includes teams from Millard West, Millard South, Prep, Skutt, Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Papio and Papio South. Prep, Bellevue West, Skutt and Millard South are scheduled to be the host sites.
The championship will be played Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Millard South.
