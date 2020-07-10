The Amerilawn Titans (Papillion-La Vista South) defeated the Kwik Stop Four Aces Eagles (Omaha Central) 3-2 in eight innings Friday at the American Legion Cornhusker Classic.
The Titans scored the winning run after two walks, a wild pitch and an infield throwing error.
Amerilawn moved to 11-5 while the Eagles fell to 16-3.
