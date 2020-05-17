Skutt lost in the 2018 and 2019 state finals 2-0, to Elkhorn and Elkhorn South, respectively. SkyHawk coach John Carlson believed this year's squad would have contended for the program's eighth state title.
Senior Lauren Diederich, right, would have been a team captain for the SkyHawks this season.
Skutt lost in the 2018 and 2019 state finals 2-0, to Elkhorn and Elkhorn South, respectively. SkyHawk coach John Carlson believed this year's squad would have contended for the program's eighth state title.
At 5 p.m. Monday, when Lauren Diederich was hoping Omaha Skutt would be lined up for its fifth consecutive appearance in the Class B girls soccer title, she’ll be on Zoom with her team.
“We’ll get a chance to be together that way,” Skutt coach John Carlson said.
Diederich would have been a team captain for the SkyHawks. What happened this year, with the cancellation of spring sports in the coronavirus pandemic was the final disappointment in the senior’s high school soccer career.
A Class B all-state defender as a junior, she missed the 2018 and 2019 title matches after hurting her ankle in semifinals. Skutt lost both finals 2-0, to Elkhorn and Elkhorn South, respectively.
“It’s not very fun knowing it’s my last season and knowing we’re not able to play,” she said.
Her state tournament gold-medal collection finishes with three from volleyball and one from soccer.
“She’s such a good kid. I just feel terrible for her. She started as a freshman. Center-back, which she plays, I think is the most important position on the team,” Carlson said. “This year she had that look that said, ‘Coach, I’m getting a championship.’”
With a group of seven seniors, the longtime SkyHawk coach believed the team had the leadership and the talent for the school’s eighth state title in girls soccer, “but we’ll never know.”
Skutt’s 23-year streak of state appearances is the longest in the sport. The only longer strings are in football, which takes many more qualifiers than soccer.
“I don’t want to use the word devastate, but obviously you feel for the seniors,” he said. “The whole team, when I talked to them last they all were thinking of the seniors, wondering how they're doing.
“Only one of our seniors is going to go play college, so for the other six their careers are over. To have it smashed like that, you know there's no preparation for it so it’s obviously disappointing.”
Diederich, for instance, is planning to attend the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and major in education.
She said her best high school soccer memories will be the yearly quest to create bonds with a new team.
Carlson said it pains him that other coaches and teams have had their title dreams dashed too. He thinks of his former club-team player, Lauren Aliano Mueller, who’s coaching Omaha Duchesne.
“She says she had a team that was going to be her best team this year, and I think they would have been one of the teams, too, to be in a mix for a championship and she doesn’t get to see what happens,” he said. “It’s just such a bummer, but what can you do now?
“The big picture is we realize we have our health and we feel for the people who don’t.”
