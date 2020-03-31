Though most college campuses across the country are essentially closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, one school — Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia — received widespread criticism for trying to return to normal operations.
That left Shiloh Robinson, a Kearney graduate on the Liberty basketball team, in a bizarre situation.
Liberty initially planned to welcome students back to campus after spring break and resume in-person classes. Then it shifted to online classes but still allowed students to return to campus. Hundreds of students and faculty did, but on Monday, the governor issued a “stay-at-home” order that also forced colleges to halt in-person instruction.
Robinson went home for spring break, and when he was reached by phone Monday, he said he’s still in Kearney taking online classes.
“No one is attending class, from my understanding,” Robinson said. “They are just using it as a place to stay. If students didn’t have a place to stay, then they were able to stay. No one is getting kicked out, and the cafeteria and some other stuff is still open.”
The pandemic also brought an early end to Robinson’s freshman season. Robinson played in all 34 games, averaging 10.9 minutes, 2.6 points and 1.7 rebounds.
Liberty won the Atlantic Sun Conference regular-season and tournament championships, securing an NCAA tournament berth.
But Robinson didn’t get his chance to play in March Madness after the NCAA canceled all remaining championship events, including the men’s basketball tournament. But Robinson still looks back on this season with joy.
“It was pretty remarkable. We won 30 games and the conference championship,” Robinson said. “I couldn’t have asked for it to be any better.”
Robinson adjusted well to college, when it comes to traveling halfway across the country and stepping up a level in basketball.
“The physicality of the game was the biggest difference,” Robinson said. “People are just stronger, faster and quicker than what it is in Nebraska high school basketball. The 3-point line and my individual skill set was a struggle the first couple of months when I arrived in June. By the end of the year I felt really confident.”
And Robinson looks forward to finding some normalcy when he returns to Lynchburg.
“It’s hard to find a gym to get some work in, especially in Kearney,” Robinson said. “I’m going to go back in a week and a half.”
