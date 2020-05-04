An NSAA bylaw states that girls may participate on boys’ teams only when there is no comparable sport, and specifically mentions softball and baseball as comparable. But on the national level, courts have ruled that under Title IX – the federal gender equity in education law – softball and baseball are separate sports and girls can’t be denied access to baseball because a school has a softball team.
The point is moot for Cardona because there will be no baseball this spring, though she says she really wanted to play.
"Everybody has been really supportive," she said. "I was ready to work hard to make sure I earned my spot."
Cardona already has had a share of softball success as a member of Crete’s 2017 Class B state championship squad. The Cardinals have made one state tournament appearance in baseball, going 0-2 in 2014.
"I thought I might be able to help," she said. "I wanted to at least try."
Cardona added that she held her own during the two weeks of baseball practice leading up to the season that eventually got scrubbed.
"We had a scrimmage and I did really well," she said. "I was a little nervous but the way that day went made me feel more comfortable."
Cathey, in his first season as head coach, said he also was impressed by what he saw.
"She was out there diving after grounders and working really hard," he said. "I think the guys respected her for that."
Cardona still hopes to play club softball this summer, though COVID-19 also might take that away. She’ll attend Nebraska in the fall, where she plans to major in family and consumer science education.
"This was my only shot at baseball," she said. "It would have been fun to see how it would have turned out."
The honorary captian was the best of them all, not only statistically but as a leader. The Oklahoma commit was 27-0 with a 0.15 ERA and 300 strikeouts while helping the Monarchs to their first undefeated season. Bahl also was one of the state’s best hitters, batting .602 with 22 home runs and 59 RBIs.
The South Dakota State commit had the best day of any player on the last day of the state championships. The Blue Devils needed three victories, and Kniesche clubbed five home runs, including two in the championship victory over Beatrice. She finished 30-3 with a 0.39 ERA, 499 strikeouts, 14 home runs and 39 RBIs.
Nuismer helped the Antlers to the 2018 Class B championship and the runner-up trophy in Class A this fall. The UNO commit was 28-5 with a 2.20 ERA. She struck out 213 but didn’t strike out much herself, hitting .371 with 24 RBIs.
Dumont almost never lets a ball get past her, with a fielding percentage of .997. She continues to be one of the state’s steadiest hitters, too. She batted .487, clubbed seven home runs and 10 doubles this season, had 34 RBIs and an .885 slugging percentage. Nebraska and other Big Ten schools are interested, that list should continue to grow.
Andrews came back strong from a knee injury that ended her 2018 season. The Nebraska commit hit .424. Andrews scored 54 runs, hit 18 home runs, drove in 34 and stole 22 bases. She also finished with 57 career home runs, despite missing 17 games.
Jarecki didn’t commit a single error at second base and had the second-highest batting average on the team at .542. Her slugging percentage was .916, with nine home runs, nine doubles, 56 runs and 19 stolen bases.
The Wichita State commit became the first player in state history to hit more than 60 homers in a career, despite being walked 44 times. Barnard hit .667 with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs while finishing 17-4 in the circle.
Saying Hain is the best shortstop in Silver Hawks history is a big compliment, but that’s how Southwest coach Mark Watt described Hain. She hit .473 this season with 15 home runs and 13 doubles. She also scored 51 runs and drove in 55 more.
Squier was named the No. 95 recruit nationally in the 2020 class. Playing stronger defense than last season and hitting for more power, the Nebraska commit hit .495 with 18 home runs, scored 62 runs and had 55 RBIs.
Camenzind is the only sophomore on the All-Nebraska team. She received votes from coaches as a pitcher and an outfielder. She and twin sister Lauren helped lead the SkyHawks back to state the past two seasons. Camenzind was 12-0 as a pitcher and hit .531 with 38 RBIs and 10 home runs.
Though the Bulldogs didn’t make it back to state in 2019, Rosonke was keeping opponents on their toes. The Creighton commit hit .483 with eight doubles, four triples, three home runs and 35 runs. Rosonke also stole 13 bases and drove in 16 runs.
The Creighton basketball commit is now a first-team All-Nebraska selection in two sports. After playing first base most of her career, Horan switched to shortstop this season and responded by committing three errors in 64 chances. Horan hit .483 with a .570 on-base percentage and .970 slugging percentage. She scored 33 runs, drove in 45 and slugged 12 home runs.
Vasa transferred from Wahoo Neumann and thrived in the Monarchs’ program at shortstop. She hit .489 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs with a slugging percentage of .898. Vasa also scored 45 runs, drove in 27 and stole 14 bases. Her fielding percentage was .976.
