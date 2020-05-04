Jeny Cardona

"I just wanted to compete," Jeny Cardona said of playing baseball this spring. "This whole thing has been devastating for all of us seniors."

 DAWN WHITE PHOTOGRAPHY

When the Crete baseball players saw someone smacking every pitched ball at their hitting facility, they asked that person to go out for the team.

That’s what led Jeny Cardona, a girl who usually plays softball, to join the Cardinals.

Cardona hoped to be Crete’s second baseman on the baseball team this spring. But the cancellation of the varsity season because of coronavirus concerns ended that dream.

Cardona, who plays softball in the fall, had previously run track every spring. But when she wasn’t planning to do that as a senior, several baseball players asked her to give their sport a try.

"She was excited about it," coach Jacob Cathey said. "Then she asked me if girls could even play baseball."

That’s a good question, and one not easily answered.

An NSAA bylaw states that girls may participate on boys’ teams only when there is no comparable sport, and specifically mentions softball and baseball as comparable. But on the national level, courts have ruled that under Title IX – the federal gender equity in education law – softball and baseball are separate sports and girls can’t be denied access to baseball because a school has a softball team.

The point is moot for Cardona because there will be no baseball this spring, though she says she really wanted to play.

"Everybody has been really supportive," she said. "I was ready to work hard to make sure I earned my spot."

Cardona already has had a share of softball success as a member of Crete’s 2017 Class B state championship squad. The Cardinals have made one state tournament appearance in baseball, going 0-2 in 2014.

"I thought I might be able to help," she said. "I wanted to at least try."

Cardona added that she held her own during the two weeks of baseball practice leading up to the season that eventually got scrubbed.

"We had a scrimmage and I did really well," she said. "I was a little nervous but the way that day went made me feel more comfortable."

Cathey, in his first season as head coach, said he also was impressed by what he saw.

"She was out there diving after grounders and working really hard," he said. "I think the guys respected her for that."

Cardona still hopes to play club softball this summer, though COVID-19 also might take that away. She’ll attend Nebraska in the fall, where she plans to major in family and consumer science education.

"This was my only shot at baseball," she said. "It would have been fun to see how it would have turned out."

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

