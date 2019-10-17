Jay Ducker scored four touchdowns, increasing his school record to 90 in his career, and top-ranked Bellevue West handed Omaha North a 57-6 loss Thursday night.
The Thunderbirds (8-0) led only 7-6 against the 3-5 Vikings, but scored 24 points in the second quarter when receiver Keagan Johnson scored twice.
It was the first time in three years that Bellevue West won its eighth game after starting the year 7-0.
