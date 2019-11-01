On a windy and cold night, the Thunderbirds turned to running back Jay Ducker to help guide their offense. Suffice to say, he answered the call in a big way.

Ducker finished with 235 yards on 22 carries and five touchdowns, four of which came in the second half. He also caught three passes for 37 yards. Ducker led the Thunderbirds to a 42-0 win over Lincoln East in the first round of the Class A state playoffs. His fifth touchdown of the night was the 99th of his career.

Bellevue West got off to a hot start after quarterback Nate Glantz found receiver Zavier Betts for a 45-yard touchdown pitch and catch on their first drive of the game.

Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman said this play was something they knew they wanted to try early.

“We came out and ran the ball out of trips so we could see what they were doing and then we waited and waited and hit it,” Huffman said. “He’s a great talent.”

The Lincoln East defense got stops after that, and the score was 7-0 after the first quarter.

The Bellevue West defense twice was able to force a turnover on downs on Lincoln East in the second quarter after a couple of pass interference penalties put the Spartans in advantageous field possession. Bellevue West accumulated 10 penalties for 103 yards on the night while Lincoln East had three penalties for 25 yards.

The Bellevue West defense has only given up 35 points in 10 games this season. That was a focus for Huffman and his staff.

“It has been really important for our defense to not give up points. For years we’ve had a great offense and everyone wants to ridicule the defense,” Huffman said.

“The kids just try hard and our coach, coach (Wade) McVey, says protect the zero and it’s really, really important to us. They are going to fight.”

Bellevue West took a 14-0 lead into the half after a Ducker touchdown out of the Wildcat formation with 1:03 left in the first half.

The Thunderbirds hit the accelerator in the third quarter.

Ducker scored from six yards out on the first possession of the second half to put the Thunderbirds up 21-0.

All four Bellevue West touchdowns in the second half came from the Northern Illinois commit.

Lincoln East (5-5)..................0 0 0 0— 0

At Bellevue West (10-0)........7 7 21 7—42

BW: Zavier Betts 45 pass from Nate Glantz (Cruz Jurado kick)

BW: Jay Ducker 3 run (Cruz Jurado kick)

BW: Jay Ducker 6 run (Cruz Jurado kick)

BW: Jay Ducker 20 run (Cruz Jurado kick)

BW: Jay Ducker 8 run (Cruz Jurado kick)

BW: Jay Ducker 31 run (Cruz Jurado kick)

Photos: Nebraska high school state football champions since 2004

1 of 15

