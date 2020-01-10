Jadin Booth

Sometime this weekend, Jadin Booth was going to become Omaha Westside’s career scoring leader. The way the 6-foot-2 senior was shooting Friday night, there was no need to wait an extra day.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Sometime this weekend, Jadin Booth was going to become Omaha Westside’s career scoring leader.

The way the 6-foot-2 senior was shooting Friday night, there was no need to wait an extra day.

Booth led the Class A No. 10 Warriors with 31 points as Westside outhustled Top 10 No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep for an 88-61 victory in front of a capacity crowd at Westside.

While the UNO commit was pleased with his stat line — and that he now has 1,246 career points — how the Warriors secured the victory was more important to him.

“I knew that if we worked together to get this win those things eventually will come,” Booth said. “I just had to trust my hard work ethic. I could not have done any of this without my coaches and my teammates.”

Celebration

“I knew that if we worked together to get this win those things eventually will come,” Jadin Booth said. “I just had to trust my hard work ethic. I could not have done any of this without my coaches and my teammates.” Booth now has 1,246 career points. 

Both made more 3-pointers (six) than 2-pointers (four), and he also made all five of his free throws. It was a pair of free throws with 5:09 remaining that allowed Booth to tie the previous record of 1,243 before setting the new standard on his second shot from the line.

“He’s just an absolute joy to coach,” Westside coach Jim Simons said. “Obviously his skill level is through the roof. I told him it would probably happen this weekend, but I just wanted to let the game come to him.

“There’s a lot less pressure going into a situation like that if you have two games to get it done. If it doesn’t happen the first night, you always have a game the next day.”

Booth scored 13 points in the first half as the Warriors constantly put pressure on the Junior Jays. Rarely did Prep get an offensive rebound in the opening 16 minutes, and Westside took full advantage of Prep’s less-than-stellar board work to head into halftime with a 39-32 lead.

After the break, the Warriors (6-3) showed they were serious about beating their District 66 rivals by outscoring Prep 33-18. Booth sank his final four 3-pointers in the third to lead the charge.

Booth was so confident in his stroke that one of those treys went through the net from nearly 30 feet away.

“I try to shoot those hard shots when I’m practicing,” Booth said. “I don’t take any shots in practice that I wouldn’t try to take in a game.”

By making 78 percent of their 3-point attempts in the third quarter, Westside was able to stave off any hopes Prep harbored for a comeback. The Junior Jays stayed within seven points the first three minutes of the quarter before things fell apart.

Westside outscored Prep 24-9 in the final five minutes to take a 72-50 lead into the fourth. Westside’s biggest lead was 28 points two times in the middle of the quarter. Shortly after that, Prep coach Josh Luedtke put his reserves in, and Simons soon followed.

Luedtke said the Junior Jays (8-3) may still have been feeling too good about their runner-up finish in last week’s Metro holiday tournament.

“We didn’t show up tonight,” Luedtke said. “I’ll take full responsibility, my players were not ready to go. Give Westside all the credit.

“No one would have beat that team tonight. If they play like that the rest of their games, they won’t lose another game.”

Omaha Creighton Prep (8-3).....11 21 18 11—61

At Omaha Westside (6-3).........20 19 33 16—88

CP: Jeff Koubsky 1, John Trainer 13, Justin Sitti 6, Brendan Buckley 16, Spencer Schomers 17, Alex Bullock 1, Luke Jungers 5, Will Manhart 2.

OW: Jadin Booth 31, PJ Ngambi 23, Chandler Meeks 10, Reggie Thomas 10, Carl Brown 8, Payson Gillespie 6.

Att.: 1,500 (est.)

Photos: Omaha Westside vs. Omaha Creighton Prep basketball

Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Westside compete in a high school basketball game in Omaha, Nebraska, Friday, January 10, 2020.

1 of 18

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

steven.beideck@aol.com

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription