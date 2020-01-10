“I knew that if we worked together to get this win those things eventually will come,” Jadin Booth said. “I just had to trust my hard work ethic. I could not have done any of this without my coaches and my teammates.” Booth now has 1,246 career points.
Sometime this weekend, Jadin Booth was going to become Omaha Westside’s career scoring leader.
The way the 6-foot-2 senior was shooting Friday night, there was no need to wait an extra day.
Booth led the Class A No. 10 Warriors with 31 points as Westside outhustled Top 10 No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep for an 88-61 victory in front of a capacity crowd at Westside.
While the UNO commit was pleased with his stat line — and that he now has 1,246 career points — how the Warriors secured the victory was more important to him.
“I knew that if we worked together to get this win those things eventually will come,” Booth said. “I just had to trust my hard work ethic. I could not have done any of this without my coaches and my teammates.”
Both made more 3-pointers (six) than 2-pointers (four), and he also made all five of his free throws. It was a pair of free throws with 5:09 remaining that allowed Booth to tie the previous record of 1,243 before setting the new standard on his second shot from the line.
“He’s just an absolute joy to coach,” Westside coach Jim Simons said. “Obviously his skill level is through the roof. I told him it would probably happen this weekend, but I just wanted to let the game come to him.
“There’s a lot less pressure going into a situation like that if you have two games to get it done. If it doesn’t happen the first night, you always have a game the next day.”
Booth scored 13 points in the first half as the Warriors constantly put pressure on the Junior Jays. Rarely did Prep get an offensive rebound in the opening 16 minutes, and Westside took full advantage of Prep’s less-than-stellar board work to head into halftime with a 39-32 lead.
After the break, the Warriors (6-3) showed they were serious about beating their District 66 rivals by outscoring Prep 33-18. Booth sank his final four 3-pointers in the third to lead the charge.
Booth was so confident in his stroke that one of those treys went through the net from nearly 30 feet away.
“I try to shoot those hard shots when I’m practicing,” Booth said. “I don’t take any shots in practice that I wouldn’t try to take in a game.”
By making 78 percent of their 3-point attempts in the third quarter, Westside was able to stave off any hopes Prep harbored for a comeback. The Junior Jays stayed within seven points the first three minutes of the quarter before things fell apart.
Westside outscored Prep 24-9 in the final five minutes to take a 72-50 lead into the fourth. Westside’s biggest lead was 28 points two times in the middle of the quarter. Shortly after that, Prep coach Josh Luedtke put his reserves in, and Simons soon followed.
Luedtke said the Junior Jays (8-3) may still have been feeling too good about their runner-up finish in last week’s Metro holiday tournament.
“We didn’t show up tonight,” Luedtke said. “I’ll take full responsibility, my players were not ready to go. Give Westside all the credit.
“No one would have beat that team tonight. If they play like that the rest of their games, they won’t lose another game.”
Omaha Creighton Prep (8-3).....11 21 18 11—61
At Omaha Westside (6-3).........20 19 33 16—88
CP: Jeff Koubsky 1, John Trainer 13, Justin Sitti 6, Brendan Buckley 16, Spencer Schomers 17, Alex Bullock 1, Luke Jungers 5, Will Manhart 2.
OW: Jadin Booth 31, PJ Ngambi 23, Chandler Meeks 10, Reggie Thomas 10, Carl Brown 8, Payson Gillespie 6.
Att.: 1,500 (est.)
Westside's Carl Brown has his shot blocked by Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins during a basketball game in Omaha on Friday.
Westside's Jadin Booth celebrates with teammates including Carl Brown after becoming the all-time career scoring leader at Westside High School with 1,246 points after a victory during a basketball game against Creighton Prep in Omaha on Friday.
Westside's Jadin Booth celebrates with teammates after becoming the all-time career scoring leader at Westside High School with 1,246 points after a victory during a basketball game against Creighton Prep in Omaha on Friday.
Photos: Omaha Westside vs. Omaha Creighton Prep basketball
Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Westside compete in a high school basketball game in Omaha, Nebraska, Friday, January 10, 2020.
Westside's Carl Brown has his shot blocked by Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins during a basketball game in Omaha on Friday.
Westside students erupt after a three point shot during a basketball game against Creighton Prep in Omaha on Friday.
Westside's Jadin Booth drives to the basket against Creighton Prep's Mai'Jhe Wiley during a basketball game in Omaha on Friday.
Westside's Jadin Booth celebrates with teammates including Carl Brown after becoming the all-time career scoring leader at Westside High School with 1,246 points after a victory during a basketball game against Creighton Prep in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton Prep's Spencer Schomers drives to the basket against Westside's Patrick Ngambi during a basketball game in Omaha on Friday.
Westside's Jadin Booth takes a three point shot over Creighton Prep's John Trainer during a basketball game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins is called for an offensive foul against Westside's Chandler Meeks during a basketball game in Omaha on Friday.
Westside's Patrick Ngambi goes in for a layup against Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during a basketball game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley takes a three point shot during a basketball game against Westside in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley drives to the basket against Westside's Jadin Booth during a basketball game in Omaha on Friday.
Westside's Patrick Ngambi reacts to being fouled while driving in for a layup against Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during a basketball game in Omaha on Friday.
Westside's Chandler Meeks takes a jump shot over Creighton Prep's Spencer Schomers during a basketball game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton Prep head coach Josh Luedtke shouts out to a referee during a basketball game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton Prep's Spencer Schomers takes a free throw during a basketball game against Westside in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti reaches for a loose ball alongside Westside's Jadin Booth during a basketball game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton Prep's John Trainer takes a three point shot over Westside's Jadin Booth during a basketball game in Omaha on Friday.
Westside's Jadin Booth celebrates with teammates after becoming the all-time career scoring leader at Westside High School with 1,246 points after a victory during a basketball game against Creighton Prep in Omaha on Friday.
Westside's head coach Jim Simons and Creighton Prep head coach Josh Luedtke shake hands after a basketball game in Omaha on Friday.
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.