American Legion baseball teams have waited a long time to start practicing.

For some, that wait lasted one day longer.

Several Legion squads had their practices on Monday — the first day youth baseball workouts were allowed under Gov. Pete Ricketts’ COVID-19 guidelines — canceled because of continued social unrest in the city. It was another frustration for coaches and players who saw their spring varsity seasons canceled because of the coronavirus.

"It’s just one more thing," Millard South coach Greg Geary said. "But we understand the safety of the kids and the community come first so we were OK with it."

Geary’s Legion squad, the 52s Patriots, were about five minutes into Monday’s practice when the coach was informed that the Millard Public Schools were closing their facilities for the day. That decision also affected practices scheduled later that night at Millard West and Millard North.

"I told our players that we had to get off the field and they thought I was joking," Geary said. "It was strange that we were getting shut down again."

Catcher Drew Wessel, a Nebraska pledge, said it was tough news to hear.

"We’ve all been waiting so long to get back out here," he said. "But we had a good practice today so we’ve all kind of moved on."

The Patriots practiced for about 90 minutes in 90-degree heat Tuesday. Geary said he tried to give his team some breaks while following the governor’s social distancing guidelines.

"We let them sit in the shade of the trees," he said. "They were all spread out, the way we have to do it."

Wessel said the Legion team is motivated after missing out on the spring season. Millard South finished as the Class A runner-up in 2019 and would have had 12 seniors on this year’s varsity team.

"We’re so ready to get started," he said. "A lot of us have been playing together here for the past four years so we want our last season to be special."

Millard West coach Steve Frey said the cancellation of Monday night’s practice was unfortunate but understandable.

"Better safe than sorry," he said. "There was some talk there might be some trouble at nearby stores so I’m glad that never happened."

Millard North coach Dave Cork said the freshman team was just getting ready to begin practice Monday when word of cancellation came down.

"There’s no question it was the right call," he said. "I know everybody wanted to get started but we understand there are bigger things going on in the community."

Other schools, including Omaha Roncalli, also canceled their first practices Monday because of social unrest.

"We were just happy that we got today’s practice in," Geary said. "It was great to see the players back out on the field."

