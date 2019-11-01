Isaiah Harris, T.J. Urban lead Millard South past Papillion-La Vista South

Millard South quarterback T.J. Urban runs the ball against Papillion-La Vista South.

Isaiah Harris shook off a tender ankle to run for 238 yards and three touchdowns as No. 3 Millard South turned back Papillion-La Vista South 42-21 Friday afternoon in the opener of the Class A football playoffs.

Connor Crandall threw three touchdown passes to Jackson Horn for Papio South (5-5). Millard South improved to 9-1 and will play the winner of Grand Island-Lincoln Southwest on Friday, Nov. 8, at Buell Stadium.

