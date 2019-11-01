Isaiah Harris shook off a tender ankle to run for 238 yards and three touchdowns as No. 3 Millard South turned back Papillion-La Vista South 42-21 Friday afternoon in the opener of the Class A football playoffs.
Connor Crandall threw three touchdown passes to Jackson Horn for Papio South (5-5). Millard South improved to 9-1 and will play the winner of Grand Island-Lincoln Southwest on Friday, Nov. 8, at Buell Stadium.
Omaha Burke 31, Millard North 7
Reid Burke threw touchdown passes to Notre Dame pledge Xavier Watts and Michael Payne and No. 5 Omaha Burke held Millard North to 33 yards while the first-team defense was on the field in a 31-7 Class A first-round victory.
The scoreboard at Burke Stadium malfunctioned before the game and was not operable until the third quarter.
