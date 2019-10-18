Isaiah Harris has three TDs as Millard South pulls away from Creighton Prep in second half

Millard South's Isaiah Harris runs for a touchdown against the Omaha Creighton Prep defense in the first quarter.

The 1-2 tandem of running back Isaiah Harris and quarterback T.J. Urban sparked No. 3 Millard South to another victory.

Harris ran for 213 yards and Urban carried for 200 as the Patriots rolled past Omaha Creighton Prep 46-23 Friday night at Buell Stadium. Millard South moved to 7-1 while the No. 9 Junior Jays fell to 6-2.

Harris ran for three touchdowns and Urban two. The duo also hooked up on a 75-yard screen pass for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach.

“We had a lot of energy tonight,” Harris said. “We knew we were playing a good team and this is a good rivalry for us.”

Harris scored on runs of 4, 10 and 83 yards. That long touchdown came in the first quarter and put the Patriots ahead to stay.

“On one of those plays I went through the smallest hole I’ve ever seen,” he said. “But our line did a great job tonight.”

Millard South coach Andy Means said it was a solid game by the speedy Harris, who finished with 313 all-purpose yards.

“He’s special,” the coach said. “Every time he touches the ball he can go the distance.”

A Cole Lammel field goal and an 87-yard scoring run by Urban extended Millard South’s lead to 18-3 early in the second quarter. But a 16-yard scoring run by Prep’s Vinny Cacioppo and a blocked field goal by Xzavier Reed just before halftime gave the Junior Jays momentum.

Prep marched down the field on its opening drive of the second half, scoring on a 19-yard TD toss from John Coniglio to Alex Bullock. The Junior Jays elected to kick the PAT and trailed 18-17.

But from that point, the Patriots outscored Prep 28-6.

With all that offense, it was a defensive play that helped get things started for the Patriots. Taekwon Johnson intercepted a pass at midfield and one play later, Urban scampered 51 yards for a score.

A punt then went awry for Prep and Millard South took over at the Junior Jays 19. Three plays later, Harris went over from the 4.

Prep scored its lone touchdown of the final period when Coniglio and Bullock connected again, this time on a 21-yarder.

Harris added two late touchdowns — one receiving and one rushing — to cap the scoring.

“Our kids were resilient,” Means said. “We broke some long runs and the defense was able to make some plays when we needed them.”

The Patriots play at Omaha Westside next Thursday while the Junior Jays will host Elkhorn South on Friday.

Omaha Creighton Prep (6-2)....3  7     7     6—23

Millard South (7-1).................11 7 14 14—46

CP: FG Patrick Foley 27

MS: Isaiah Harris 83 run (Gage Stenger run)

MS: FG Cole Lammel 23

MS: T.J. Urban 87 run (Lammel kick)

CP: Vinny Cacioppo 16 run (Foley kick)

CP: Alex Bullock 19 pass from John Coniglio (Foley kick)

MS: Urban 51 run (Lammel kick)

MS: Harris 4 run (Lammel kick)

CP: Bullock 21 pass from Coniglio (kick failed)

MS: Harris 75 pass from Urban (Lammel kick)

MS: Harris 10 run (Lammel kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: CP, John Coniglio 11-6, Vinny Cacioppo 18-84, Brayden Woodward 3-11, Anthony Collins 1-(minus-1). MS, Isaiah Harris 17-213, T.J. Urban 20-200, Antrell Taylor 3-26.

Passing: CP, Coniglio 24-42-1 202, Patrick Foley 0-1-0 0. MS, Urban 6-10-0 130.

Receiving: CP, Alex Bullock 10-83, Mason Armstead 1-11, Anthony Collins 4-26, John McLeay 3-31, Will Manhart 3-32, Matteo DeGeorge 1-8, Cacioppo 1-3, AJ Rollins 1-8. MS, Taylor 2-18, Tyson Gerdes 2-32, Harris 2-80.

