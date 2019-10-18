...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 8:45 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.3 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.2 FEET AFTER MIDNIGHT
TOMORROW.
&&
Millard South's Isaiah Harris runs for a touchdown against the Omaha Creighton Prep defense in the first quarter.
The 1-2 tandem of running back Isaiah Harris and quarterback T.J. Urban sparked No. 3 Millard South to another victory.
Harris ran for 213 yards and Urban carried for 200 as the Patriots rolled past Omaha Creighton Prep 46-23 Friday night at Buell Stadium. Millard South moved to 7-1 while the No. 9 Junior Jays fell to 6-2.
Harris ran for three touchdowns and Urban two. The duo also hooked up on a 75-yard screen pass for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach.
“We had a lot of energy tonight,” Harris said. “We knew we were playing a good team and this is a good rivalry for us.”
Harris scored on runs of 4, 10 and 83 yards. That long touchdown came in the first quarter and put the Patriots ahead to stay.
“On one of those plays I went through the smallest hole I’ve ever seen,” he said. “But our line did a great job tonight.”
Millard South coach Andy Means said it was a solid game by the speedy Harris, who finished with 313 all-purpose yards.
“He’s special,” the coach said. “Every time he touches the ball he can go the distance.”
A Cole Lammel field goal and an 87-yard scoring run by Urban extended Millard South’s lead to 18-3 early in the second quarter. But a 16-yard scoring run by Prep’s Vinny Cacioppo and a blocked field goal by Xzavier Reed just before halftime gave the Junior Jays momentum.
Prep marched down the field on its opening drive of the second half, scoring on a 19-yard TD toss from John Coniglio to Alex Bullock. The Junior Jays elected to kick the PAT and trailed 18-17.
But from that point, the Patriots outscored Prep 28-6.
With all that offense, it was a defensive play that helped get things started for the Patriots. Taekwon Johnson intercepted a pass at midfield and one play later, Urban scampered 51 yards for a score.
A punt then went awry for Prep and Millard South took over at the Junior Jays 19. Three plays later, Harris went over from the 4.
Prep scored its lone touchdown of the final period when Coniglio and Bullock connected again, this time on a 21-yarder.
Harris added two late touchdowns — one receiving and one rushing — to cap the scoring.
“Our kids were resilient,” Means said. “We broke some long runs and the defense was able to make some plays when we needed them.”
The Patriots play at Omaha Westside next Thursday while the Junior Jays will host Elkhorn South on Friday.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
