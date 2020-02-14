Saint Thomas

Millard North's Saint Thomas celebrate scoring against Bellevue West. The Mustangs defeated the Thunderbirds 70-60 Friday night.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

Hunter Sallis scored 25 points as No. 1 Millard North defeated No. 2 Bellevue West 70-60 before a crowd of 2,900 Friday night at the Thunderdome. 

Chucky Hepburn had 15 for Bellevue West (17-3).

