Hunter Sallis

Millard North's Hunter Sallis dunks the ball on a fast break. Sallis scored 26 points for the Mustangs.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — With Nebraska and Stanford coaches in the house, Hunter Sallis began his junior season with 26 points for No. 1 Millard North in an 84-40 win over Lincoln High.

The Mustangs also got 19 points from Saint Thomas, 11 from Jasen Green and 10 from Noah Erickson.

Sallis and Green have offers from Nebraska. Max Murrell, who had four assists, four steals, two blocks and eight points, is a Stanford signee.

Jaxson Barber, Lincoln High’s lone returning starter, had 22 points.

