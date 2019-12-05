LINCOLN — With Nebraska and Stanford coaches in the house, Hunter Sallis began his junior season with 26 points for No. 1 Millard North in an 84-40 win over Lincoln High.
The Mustangs also got 19 points from Saint Thomas, 11 from Jasen Green and 10 from Noah Erickson.
Sallis and Green have offers from Nebraska. Max Murrell, who had four assists, four steals, two blocks and eight points, is a Stanford signee.
Jaxson Barber, Lincoln High’s lone returning starter, had 22 points.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis passes the ball in a crowded lane.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis loses the ball in a battle with Lincoln High's Davis Buchanan.
Millard North's Jasen Green goes for a layup over Lincoln High's Simon Perkins.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis battles Lincoln High's Jaxson Barber for the ball.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg introduces himself to families before the game.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis dunks the ball on a break away.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis scores a basket.
Millard North's Noah Erickson tries to block Lincoln High's Jaxson Barber.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis goes up for a tomahawk dunk.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis enters the court with the Mustangs.
Millard North's Tyler Sandoval rebounds over Lincoln High's Antonio Murrillo and Jaxon Eddie.
A Stanford coach speaks to Millard North parents before the game.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis dribbles down court while guarded by Lincoln High's Simon Perkins.
Millard North's Max Murrell goes up for a layup.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis shoots a 3-pointer as Lincoln High's Davis Buchanan tries to block him.
Millard North's Max Murrell dunks the ball.
Lincoln High's Brynn Bradley reacts after a play.
Millard North's Rene Santiago passes the ball over Lincoln High's JaReese Lott-Buzby.
Millard North's Tyler Sandoval shoots over Lincoln High's Antonio Murrillo.
