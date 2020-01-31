The No. 2 Mustangs flipped a two-point halftime deficit (34-32) into a 19-point lead by outscoring Millard South 26-5 in the third quarter.
Millard North put together a 24-0 run around the two baskets scored by the Patriots. The first seven points of that stretch were scored by junior Hunter Sallis.
Sallis kicked it off with a jumper from the free throw line that tied the game 36-36. He then stole the ball before the Patriots could get past the free throw line and made a soft jump shot in the lane.
Next was a 3-point basket from the right side, but only after 6-foot-9 senior Max Murrell raced down the court to steal a pass after a Patriots steal on the other end. That hustle play put Millard North up 41-36.
Eight of the next 10 points were scored by sophomore forward Jasen Green. Sallis added two free throws and the Mustangs were up 53-36 with just over three minutes remaining in the quarter.
Sallis and Green led all scorers with 22 points apiece as the Mustangs finished 30-of-49 (.612) from the field. Green was 10 of 12 and made two free throws.
Millard South (6-9)…........ 19 15 5 19 – 58 At Millard North (14-2)… 22 10 26 17 – 75 MS: Gage Stenger 16, Blake Stenger 8, Michael Harding 8, Trevor Albert 6, Jack Cooper 7, Tre Mungin 8, Maal Jal 1, Lance Rucker 2, Braden Cannon 2. MN: Ian McPhillips 3, Saint Thomas 14, Hunter Sallis 22, Jadin Johnson 3, Jasen Green 22, Max Murrell 4, Noah Erickson 2, Tyler Sandoval 3, Collin Monie 2.
Millard North senior Ell Danley looks for an opening in the lane against Millard South on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Mike Sautter/The World-Herald
Millard North freshman Lexi Finkenbiner looks for an opening against Millard South.
Millard North senior Addy Stalzer drives the lane against Millard South.
Millard North senior Nicole Avila-Ambrosi dribbles up court against Millard South.
Millard South freshman Khloe Lemon dribbles up court against Millard North.
Millard South senior Jayme Horan shoots against Millard North.
Millard South freshman Cora Olsen dribbles up court against Millard North.
Millard South freshman Khloe Lemon attempts to crossover a Millard North defender.
Millard South freshman Khloe Lemon goes up for a shot against Millard North.
Millard South senior Jayme Horan takes a shot against Millard North.
Millard South senior Maddie Krull dribbles around a Millard North defender.
Millard South senior Maddie Krull goes up for a shot against Millard North.
Millard North junior Hunter Sallis looks for an open man while being defended by Millard South.
Millard South sophomore Gage Stenger drives to the hoop against Millard North.
Millard North junior Saint Thomas drives to the basket past a Millard South defender.
Millard South junior Michael Harding dribbles past Millard North's Jasen Green.
Millard North senior Max Murrell looks for an opening against Millard South.
Millard North junior Saint Thomas brings the ball down court against Millard South.
Millard South junior Gage Stenger shoots a fadeaway against Millard North's Saint Thomas.
Millard North junior Hunter Sallis splits two Millard South defenders on the way to the basket.
