Hunter Sallis scores 22 points in No. 2 Millard North's win over Millard South

Millard North put together a remarkable 24-0 run around the two baskets scored by the Patriots. The first seven points of that stretch were scored by junior Hunter Sallis.

The No. 2 Mustangs flipped a two-point halftime deficit (34-32) into a 19-point lead by outscoring Millard South 26-5 in the third quarter.

Sallis kicked it off with a jumper from the free throw line that tied the game 36-36. He then stole the ball before the Patriots could get past the free throw line and made a soft jump shot in the lane.

Next was a 3-point basket from the right side, but only after 6-foot-9 senior Max Murrell raced down the court to steal a pass after a Patriots steal on the other end. That hustle play put Millard North up 41-36.

Eight of the next 10 points were scored by sophomore forward Jasen Green. Sallis added two free throws and the Mustangs were up 53-36 with just over three minutes remaining in the quarter.

Sallis and Green led all scorers with 22 points apiece as the Mustangs finished 30-of-49 (.612) from the field. Green was 10 of 12 and made two free throws.

Millard South (6-9)…........ 19 15 5 19 – 58

At Millard North (14-2)… 22 10 26 17 – 75

MS: Gage Stenger 16, Blake Stenger 8, Michael Harding 8, Trevor Albert 6, Jack Cooper 7, Tre Mungin 8, Maal Jal 1, Lance Rucker 2, Braden Cannon 2.

MN: Ian McPhillips 3, Saint Thomas 14, Hunter Sallis 22, Jadin Johnson 3, Jasen Green 22, Max Murrell 4, Noah Erickson 2, Tyler Sandoval 3, Collin Monie 2.

