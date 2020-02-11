Hunter Sallis scored 19 points Tuesday night as top-ranked Millard North (18-2) prepped for its Friday showdown at No. 2 Bellevue West with a 61-56 home victory over No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South.
Saint Thomas scored 17 points for Millard North.
Jared Mattley had 32 points, including eight 3-pointers, for Papio South (13-6).
