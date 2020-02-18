Hunter Sallis became Millard North’s single-season scoring leader, getting 27 for 514 this season, and the top-ranked Mustangs defeated No. 10 Lincoln North Star 69-67 Tuesday before a nearly full house at Millard North.
With coaches from eight colleges expected at the game, North Star’s Donovan Williams had 31 points. The Navigators trailed by 14 before taking advantage of Millard North mistakes to cut into the deficit.
But the Mustangs held on for the win.
