The top seven Class A district seeds are likely to come down to one game Saturday.

Bellevue West looks to be locked into the No. 1 overall seed. Despite Millard North's 83-81 overtime loss to Omaha Central on Friday night, the Mustangs are projected to be the No. 2 overall seed.

The one game that can change the other five host sites is the Eagles at Omaha Westside on Saturday at 5:45 p.m.

Here are the projections based on each outcome of that game:

If Omaha Central wins...

A1: No. 1 Bellevue West, No. 2 Lincoln Southeast, No. 3 North Platte, No. 4 Norfolk, No. 5 Omaha Northwest

A2: No. 1 Millard North, No. 2 Kearney, No. 4 Columbus, No. 5 Omaha North, No. 5 Lincoln High

A3: No. 1 Omaha Central, No. 2 Lincoln North Star, No. 3 Gretna, No. 4 Lincoln Southwest, No. 5 South Sioux City

A4: No. 1 Omaha Westside, No. 2 Papillion-La Vista, No. 3 Millard South, No. 4 Omaha Bryan, No. 5 Omaha Bryan

A5: Papillion-La Vista South, No. 2 Elkhorn, No. 3 Omaha Benson, No. 4 Lincoln Northeast, No. 5 Fremont

A6: Omaha Creighton Prep, No. 2 Grand Island, No. 3 Millard West, No 4 Lincoln East

A7: Omaha South, No. 2 Lincoln Pius X, No. 3 Bellevue East, No. 4 Omaha Burke

If Omaha Westside wins...

A1: No. 1 Bellevue West, No. 2 Lincoln Southeast, No. 3 North Platte, No. 4 Norfolk, No. 5 Omaha Northwest

A2: No. 2 Millard North, No. 2 Kearney, No. 3 Columbus, No. 4 Omaha North, No. 5 Lincoln High

A3: No. 1 Omaha Westside, No. 2 Lincoln North Star, No 3 Gretna, No. 4 Lincoln Southwest, No. 5 South Sioux City

A4: No. 1 Omaha Central, No. 2 Papillion-La Vista, No. 3 Millard South, No. 4 Elkhorn South, No. 5 Omaha Bryan

A5: No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South, No. 2 Elkhorn, No. 3 Omaha Benson, No. 4 Lincoln Northeast, No. 5 Fremont

A6: No. 1 Omaha Creighton Prep, No. 2 Grand Island, No. 3 Millard West, No. 4 Lincoln East

A7: No. 1 Omaha South, No. 2 Lincoln Pius X, No. 3 Bellevue East, No. 4 Omaha Burke

Note: Some of the lower seeds could be a little more fluid. One game that could effect the outcome of some districts four and five seeds is between Iowa schools Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Council Bluffs Lewis Central on Saturday.

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

