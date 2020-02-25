As one of six seniors, Millard West’s Honnah Leo desperately wants to get her team to the state tournament.
The 5-foot-10 forward helped the Wildcats take a big step in that direction Tuesday night with a 60-45 win over Elkhorn South in an A-5 district semifinal. Leo scored a game-high 29 points, including 12 in the first quarter, when Millard West took control.
“Getting to state is super important to us seniors,’’ she said. “That’s definitely where we want our season to end.’’
The victory lifts the 14-8 Wildcats into Thursday night’s A-5 district final at North Platte. The host Bulldogs defeated Omaha Central 64-46 in the other semifinal.
Millard West took charge from the start, scoring 20 points in the opening quarter. The Wildcats sank four 3-pointers — two by Leo — to open a 12-point advantage.
The visiting Storm were unable to chop that deficit to a single digit the rest of the way.
“We did what we wanted to do,’’ Wildcats coach Marc Kruger said. “We hit our first few shots to get us going, and I just always felt like we were in control.’’
Elkhorn South coach Terry Graver, who is retiring from teaching and coaching after this school year, said his team was unable to recover from Millard West’s quick start.
“They’re big and athletic,’’ he said. “We tried to take some things away from them, but Leo really hurt us, especially early on.’’
The Storm hurt themselves in the second quarter, going without a basket. Their six free throws left them staring at a 16-point halftime deficit.
The Wildcats’ lead remained 16 heading into the fourth quarter, and Millard West refused to let up. Leo scored 13 in the final period as the Wildcats cruised home.
Leo, who scored 25 of her 29 points in the first and fourth quarters, said she gained confidence after a good start.
“When I saw my first shot go in, I felt it was going to be a good night,’’ she said. “It was a really good team effort.’’
Junior center Laney Schipper pulled down 10 rebounds as Millard West held a 34-29 edge on the boards.
The Wildcats’ victory overshadowed a strong performance by Elkhorn South’s Rylee Gray. The 6-foot-4 Nebraska volleyball recruit finished with 18 points and 19 rebounds.
“We wanted to pressure their guards when they tried to get it into her,’’ Kruger said. “And we double-teamed her as much as we could.’’
Graver, in his 18th season as a head coach and 10th at Elkhorn South, said he was grateful to his players for the Storm’s success. The team has gone to state six times since 2012 and won Class B in 2016.
“It’s been a good ride,’’ he said. “Elkhorn South has been good to me, and I made a lot of great relationships, and that’s what it’s all about.’’
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
