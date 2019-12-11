As expected, Class A will have 31 teams in football and Class B 25 for the next two-year scheduling cycle.
The Nebraska School Activities Association on Wednesday released fall enrollment figures (grades 9-10-11) that will be used for 2020-21 classifications. Football keeps its 2020 classifications for a second year.
Class A is for teams with boys enrollments of 425 or more.
Class B (boys enrollments 160 to 424) will have South Sioux City as an opt-down team from Class A and be playoff-ineligible. After two years in A, Elkhorn returns to B because it’s spinning off new Class B school Elkhorn North. Aurora returns to B after a one-cycle absence. The Huskies were C-1 state champions in 2018. Schuyler and Nebraska City are opting down to Class C-1 and be playoff-ineligible.
Class C-1 will have 41 teams (boys enrollments between 70 and 159), down one from the past two years. Class C-2 (69 and below) shrinks from 39 to 33 teams and only 30 will be eligible for the 16-team playoffs.
Eight Man is unchanged with 109 teams, but five have enrollments too large for playoff eligibility. The remaining 104 will be split evenly, putting 57 teams in Eight Man-1 and 52 in Eight Man-2. Six Man grows by four to 35 teams.
The smallest schools by class in 11-man will be Lincoln Pius X (451 boys) in Class A, Omaha Roncalli (164) in Class B, North Bend (71) in Class C-1 and North Platte St. Patrick’s (37) in Class C-2.
Here are the projected Class A districts (seeded on two-year success factors):
District 1: Millard West, Omaha Creighton Prep, Lincoln East, Lincoln Northeast, North Platte
District 2: Millard South, Omaha North, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln North Star, Fremont
District 3: Omaha Burke, Lincoln Southwest, Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Central, Omaha South
District 4: Bellevue West, Kearney, Lincoln High, Columbus, Omaha Northwest
District 5: Lincoln Southeast, Elkhorn South, Papillion-La Vista, Gretna, Bellevue East
District 6: Grand Island, Omaha Westside, Millard North, Norfolk, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Benson
Panhandle lands tourney
The next three Class B girls golf state tournaments will be held in the Scottsbluff-Gering area. The NSAA board, which heard seven bids at its monthly meeting Wednesday in Norfolk, returned the Class A state tournament to Norfolk and Columbus was awarded Class C after being the Class B host recently.
All-state teams
The Nebraska Coaches Association has announced its fall-sports all-state teams:
Girls golf
All-class: Neely Adler, Kate Strickland, Brynn Sundquist, Lincoln Southwest, Danica Badura, Aurora, Lynzi Becker, Cozad, Abbigail Broderson, Boone Central, Lauren Goertz, Omaha Duchesne, Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha Westside, Harley Hiltibrand, Ogallala, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, Madilyne Kleich-Schlaepfer, Gering, Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, Katelyn Ruge, Millard North, Karsen Morrison, Baylee Steele, North Platte, Payton Wise, Kimball. Class C: Brook Diekemper, West Point-Beemer; Taylor Van Ostrand, Lincoln Christian
Boys tennis
Class A first team: Ethan Neil, Papillion-La Vista; Mason Warner, Lincoln Pius X; Nick O’Shea, Grady Works, Joe Harris, Lincoln Southwest: Zach Kuo, Elkhorn. Second team: Will Ulrich, Joseph Plachy, Will Olson, Lincoln Pius X; Alex Bigsby, Fremont; Samuel Johnson, Jacob Balfany, Lincoln Southwest
Class B first team: Isaac Gart, Elkhorn Mount Michael; Hayden Royal, Hunter Royal, Ty Schneider, York; Logan Barenberg, Mason Michaelis, McCook. Second team: Eli Fox, Grand Island Central Catholic; Zion Moyer, Isaac Hinze, McCook; John Esser, Matt Mittman, York; Connor Barrett, Omaha Skutt.
Boys cross country
All-class: Liem Chot, Daniel Pierce, Lincoln North Star; Tyler Boyle, Trevor Acton, Jack Nolley, Lincoln Southwest; Adam Murphy, Millard West; Thomas Oliver, Lincoln East; Evan Caudy, North Platte; Dillon McNeill, Papillion-La Vista South; Juan Garcia, Jacob Kosmicki, Grand Island; Kellen McLaughlin, Gretna; Gavin Skorupa, Lincoln Pius X; Gabriel Hinrichs, Elkhorn South; Zachary VanBrocklin, Norris; Ryan Zavadil, Omaha Skutt; Samuel Lueders, Blair; Carson Noecker, Hartington; Mason Sindelar, Pierce; Payton Davis, David City Aquinas. Class B: Yanni Vasquezgarcia, Lexington; Blake Manternach, Isaac Richards, Skutt; Jaydon Welsh, Hastings. Class C: William Anderson, Gothenburg; John Swotek, Malcolm; Dylan Riley, Kane Fiala, Aurora; Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney. Class D: Lincoln Trent, Jaron Bergstrom, Axtell; Jeremiah Arndt, Centura; Connor Arens, Crofton; Rylan Cheney, Shelton; Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth.
Girls cross country
All-Class: Elli Dahl, Mara Hemmer, Lucy Dillon, Fremont; Berlyn Schutz, Kylie Muma, Taylor Searcey, Abigail Schmidt, Jenna Muma, Lincoln East; Kaylie Crews, Olivia Rosenthal, Anna Jennings, Papillion-La Vista South; Hannah Ray, Lincoln Northeast; Allison Louthan, Millard North; Elizabeth Kramer, Lincoln Pius X; Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest; Madeline Yardley, Elkhorn; Isabelle Hartnett, Millard West; Chelsey Espinosa, Hastings; Danie Parriott, Conestoga; Alayna Vargas, Hastings St. Cecilia. Class B: Tukker Romey, Shailee Patton, Madison Seiler, Gering; Keegan Beisel, Seward; Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff; Raquel Skerston, Ralston. Class C: Logan Thomas, Malcolm; Jordan Soto-Stopak, Boone Central; Laura Hasemann, Wayne; Zoe Christenson, Wahoo; Tandee Masco, Milford; Mackenzie Butts, Chadron. Class D: Rylee Rice, Ainsworth; Madison Gerken, McCool Junction; Kacey Dethlefs, Ravenna; Julianna Maxfield, Fullerton; Ladelle Hazen, Red Cloud/Blue Hill; Ashlei McDonald, Johnson County.
Metro softball honors
The Metro Conference Softball Coaches Association selected Jordyn Bahl of Papillion-La Vista and Billie Andrews of Gretna as its players of the year. Bahl was pitcher of the year, Maddia Groff of Marian freshman of the year and Don Brummer of Millard West coach of the year.
Metro honor teams
Metro Conference girls golf coaches all-league team:
First team — Kaitlin Hanna, Omaha Westside; Katie Ruge, Jazmine Taylor, Millard North; Elly Speece, Sydney Taake, Papillion-La Vista. Second team: Erica Lee, Omaha Burke; Ava Matthies, Omaha Marian; Megan Moy, Omaha Central; Ashley Tackett, Elkhorn South; Portia Lenczowski, Westside. Third team: Jesse Baumgart, Marian; Summer Christensen, Elkhorn South; Malainey Wiemers, Millard North; Elyse Saxton, Omaha North; Caitlin Wilson, Papillion-La Vista.
Metro Conference softball coaches all-academic team:
Bellevue East: Laynee Benne, Samantha Reding. Bellevue West: Emma Gage, Ashleigh Ragone, Paige Stuck, Claire Zbylut. Elkhorn South: Madison Kyle, Claire Lyons, Lizzy Nelson, Jaci Vanderloo, Kaitlyn Zinnel. Gretna: Billie Andrews, Grace Buffington, Mackenzie Devine, Jaiden Haley, Alyssa Morbach. Millard North: Myla Beckstrom, Addi Haas, Kennedy Kadlec, Lanie Kegley, Samantha Seitz, Emily Shaw, Jamie Wendt, Olivia Wharton-Hunt. Millard South: Damaris Cuevas, Jayme Horan, Halle Meyer, Jackie Morrissey. Millard West: Sarah Feuker, Honnah Leo, Rylee Johnson, Nicole Paulsen, Chelsie Peterson, Reese Peterson, Hannah Roberts, Kayla Tims, Jayda VanAckeren. Omaha Benson: Courtney Gardner, Sienna Fowler, Brailynn Nero. Omaha Bryan: Katalina King, Alexis Poledna, Brooke Powers, Taylor Richman. Omaha Burke: Paige Cunningham, Paige Davison, Emma Rosonke, Breana Schneidewind, Liz Stych, Alyssa Thorson. Omaha Central: Lexi Blankenfeld, Maddie Bohn, Carly Flynn, Avenlea White. Omaha Marian: Grace Bentley, Megan Lawson, Kaydence Skiles, Tate Villotta. Omaha Northwest: Alyssa Gappa, Livia McFadden. Omaha South: Olga Delgado, Paige McConnell, Mayra Zamarripa. Omaha Westside: Neveah Dahr, Mia Lund, Emma Rieser, Katie Shafer. Papillion LaVista: Jordyn Bahl, Brooke Dumont, Mia Jarecki, Bailee Lampman, Claira Lieber, Amaya Staehlin, Maggie Vasa, Kate Voisin, Kaylee Wagner, Abbie Wolfe. Papillion LaVista South: Lindsey Kelly, Kenzie King, Abby Kudym, Mia Orduna, Zoe Petrash, Maggie Suhr, Maddie Swanson, Jackie Vote
Additional honors
Additional all-state honorable mentions in softball:
Class C: Kearney Catholic, Krista Lee, Sydney Owen, Liv Nore, Baylie Biddlecome.
Root steps down
Bill Root is stepping down as volleyball coach at Grand Island.
Root guided the Islanders to the Class A state tournament eight times, which included runner-up finishes in 2006 and 2007. He also led Grand Island to state in 2000, his first as coach.
He began his coaching career in 1980 at Giltner, guiding the Hornets to nine state tourney appearances and four championships.
Root, who will continue to teach physical education at the elementary-school level, is 12th in coaching victories with 712. He finishes his career nine wins behind former Omaha Marian coach Rochelle Rohlfs and seven ahead of retired Lincoln Pius X coach Jake Moore.
Other coaches retiring
Three more longtime coaches — Jody Pelan of David City Aquinas, Dave Carpenter of Norris and Amy Beyer of Hershey — also won’t be back next season.
Pelan has been part of the Aquinas volleyball program for 25 years, including 17 as coach. She guided the Monarchs to the C-2 state title in 2009 and finished with a record of 262-241.
Carpenter, who previously had been an assistant at Norris, steps down after leading the Titan softball program the past 12 years. He compiled a record of 232-139, including four state tourney trips.
Beyer took Hershey to seven state volleyball tournament appearances and a C-1 runner-up finish in 1997. Her career record is 483-306.
Libero sets record
Omaha Roncalli libero Maddie Murcek set a Class C-1 record for career digs with 1,655. Murcek, who returned from a major knee injury, had 360 digs this season. She narrowly broke the record of 1,651 set by St. Paul’s Bailey Lukasiewicz.
Lincoln East names coach
Lincoln East named Nicole Gingery as its next volleyball coach. Gingery has served as the Spartans’ junior varsity coach since 2016. A 2009 East grad, she was a member of the volleyball teams that reached state three times.
She takes over for Mike Wiese, who stepped down after coaching the Spartans the past 10 years.
Roncalli team to be honored
The Omaha Roncalli American Legion baseball organization is planning a fundraiser Jan. 18 to honor the school’s 1980 varsity Class A state runner-up squad.
The event also will honor longtime coach Bill Olson, who currently serves as the team’s pitching coach.
Olson, a member of the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame, is best known for coaching at Omaha Northwest from 1971 to 1997. His teams won six high school championships and eight Legion titles.
Tickets are $25 with dinner and auction beginning at 6 p.m. Contact Jerry Solis at 402-578-5067 or jerry.solis64@yahoo.com.
