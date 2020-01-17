North Platte’s Jim Orcutt is the 2019 National Coach of the Year in boys golf as selected by the National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches Association.
Orcutt’s team won the Class B state title by two strokes last spring. It was North Platte’s first golf title in his 35 years of coaching both the boys and girls teams.
He retired from teaching after the 2018-19 school year, but remains boys golf coach and assistant to Matt Kaminski in girls golf. The Bulldogs were Class A runners-up in girls golf last fall.
“I’m pleasantly surprised and shocked at the same time. The notoriety is good, and it’s mind-blowing that somebody thought I’m deserving,” Orcutt told North Platte television station KNOP-TV. “It was a special bunch of kids. I give all the credit to those guys.”
Football districts released
The Nebraska School Activities Association recently released district assignments for the 2020 and 2021 football seasons. The NSAA’s list by class:
Class A
District 1: Lincoln East, Lincoln Northeast, Millard West, North Platte, Omaha Creighton Prep
District 2: Fremont, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Millard South, Omaha North
District 3: Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Burke, Omaha Central, Omaha South, Papillion-La Vista South
District 4: Bellevue West, Columbus, Kearney, Lincoln High, Omaha Northwest
District 5: Bellevue East, Elkhorn South, Gretna, Lincoln Southeast, Papillion-La Vista
District 6: Grand Island, Millard North, Norfolk, Omaha Benson, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Westside
Class B
District 1: Bennington, Blair, Omaha Gross, Omaha Roncalli, South Sioux City
District 2: Elkhorn, Elkhorn North, Elkhorn Mount Michael, Omaha Skutt, Ralston
District 3: Beatrice, Crete, Norris, Plattsmouth, Waverly
District 4: Aurora, Grand Island Northwest, Hastings, Seward, York
District 5: Alliance, Gering, Lexington, McCook, Scottsbluff
Class C-1
District 1: Auburn, Fairbury, Falls City, Lincoln Christian, Milford, Nebraska City
District 2: Ashland-Greenwood, Louisville, Malcolm, Platteview, Raymond Central, Wahoo
District 3: Arlington, Boys Town, Douglas County West, Fort Calhoun, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Omaha Concordia
District 4: Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, North Bend, Schuyler, West Point-Beemer
District 5: Battle Creek, Boone Central, O’Neill, Pierce, Wayne
District 6: Adams Central, Central City, Fillmore Central, St. Paul, Wood River-Shelton
District 7: Broken Bow, Cozad, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, Minden
District 8: Chadron, Gothenburg, Mitchell, Ogallala, Sidney
Class C-2
District 1: Centennial, Lincoln Lutheran, Syracuse, Wahoo Neumann, Wilber-Clatonia, Yutan
District 2: David City, David City Aquinas, Fremont Bergan, Oakland-Craig, Tekamah-Herman
District 3: BRLD, Crofton, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Norfolk Catholic, Ponca
District 4: Doniphan-Trumbull, Hastings St. Cecilia, Sandy Creek, Superior, Sutton
District 5: Centura, Gibbon, Grand Island Central Catholic, Ord, Twin River
District 6: Bridgeport, Chase County, Gordon-Rushville, Hershey, North Platte St. Patrick’s, Valentine
Eight Man-1
District 1: Cedar Bluffs, Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Omaha Brownell Talbot, Weeping Water
District 2: Freeman, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County, Nebraska City Lourdes, Palmyra
District 3: EMF, Heartland, Southern, Thayer Central, Tri County
District 4: Cross County, East Butler, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Nebraska Christian, Shelby-Rising City
District 5: Clarkson/Leigh, Howells-Dodge, Madison, Stanton, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Wisner-Pilger
District 6: Elkhorn Valley, Hartington-Newcastle, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Norfolk Lutheran, Plainview, Wakefield
District 7: Ainsworth, Neligh-Oakdale, North Central, Summerland, West Holt
District 8: Amherst, Anselmo-Merna, Arcadia-Loup City, Burwell, Ravenna
District 9: Alma, Arapahoe, Bertrand, Elm Creek, Southern Valley
District 10: Cambridge, Dundy County-Stratton, Hi-Line, Hitchcock County, Maxwell
District 11: Bayard, Hemingford, Kimball, Perkins County, Sutherland
Eight Man-2
District 1: Diller-Odell, Falls City Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock, Mead, Omaha Christian
District 2: Allen, Emerson-Hubbard, Homer, Pender, Walthill
District 3: Osmond, Randolph, Wausa, Winside, Wynot
District 4: Bloomfield, Boyd County, Creighton, Niobrara/Verdigre, St. Mary’s
District 5: Central Valley, CWC, Elgin/Pope John, Humphrey St. Francis, Riverside
District 6: Fullerton, High Plains, Nebraska Lutheran, Osceola, Palmer
District 7: BDS, Blue Hill, Giltner, Kenesaw, Lawrence-Nelson
District 8: Axtell, Brady, Loomis, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Overton
District 9: Ansley-Litchfield, Pleasanton, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup, Twin Loup
District 10: Garden County, Hyannis, Leyton, Morrill, Mullen
Six Man
District 1: Deshler, Lewiston, Meridian, Pawnee City, Sterling
District 2: Dorchester, Grand Island Heartland Lutheran, Hampton, Lincoln Parkview, McCool Junction
District 3: Elba, Santee, Spalding Academy, St. Edward, Stuart
District 4: Franklin, Harvard, Red Cloud, Silver Lake, Wilcox-Hildreth
District 5: Paxton, Southwest, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Wallace, Wauneta-Palisade
District 6: Arthur County, Banner County, Creek Valley, Potter-Dix, South Platte
District 7: Cody-Kilgore, Crawford, Hay Springs, Minatare, Sioux County.
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Metro academic team
The Metro Football Coaches Association has named its all-academic team. Captains are Preston Kellogg of Papillion-La Vista and Cole Lammel of Millard South.
Offense: QB, Cole Payton, Omaha Westside. OL, Preston Kellogg, Papillion-La Vista; Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South; Preston Welch, Bellevue East; David Braun, Millard South; Nate Nowel, Westside. RB, Jay Ducker, Bellevue West; Ethan Valencia, Millard West. WR, Mason Armstead, Creighton Prep; Gage Dengel, Bellevue East; Kaedyn Odermann, Millard West. P, Patrick Foley, Creighton Prep.
Defense: DB, Alex Bullock, Creighton Prep; Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Spencer Wagner, Millard South; Trent Brehm, Papillion-La Vista South. DL, Tom Rapaich, Papio South; Cade Haberman, Westside; Dane Christensen, Millard West. LB, Dallas Rogers, Papio South; James Conway, Millard West; Jack Paradis, Elkhorn South; Austin Dougherty, Omaha Burke. K, Cole Lammel, Millard South.
Storylines galore in Lyons
When No. 5 Oakland-Craig (12-2) visits No. 1 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (11-0) Saturday at 3:45 p.m. in Lyons, it’s more than just a Class C-2 boys basketball ratings showdown and the NEPrepZone’s Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.
It’s a rivalry game in the East Husker Conference and big in the point standings. BRLD has a 34-game winning streak on the line. And the teams are coached by the Meyer brothers. Aaron is at Oakland-Craig, Cory is at BRLD.
The men are grieving the loss of their grandmother. The funeral for Jolene “Jo” Meyer of Walthill was Thursday. She was 69. She taught in the Omaha Nation Public Schools for 33 years — and was on the chain crew for the Chiefs’ home football games for 28 years.
The game was postponed from Friday night because of the winter storm.
Donation drive at Skutt
For the second season in a row, Skutt junior cheerleader Abbie Mann is organizing a community donation drive for the Siena Francis House. It will be Jan. 28 when the SkyHawks host Lincoln Pius X in a girl-boy basketball doubleheader.
“Similar to last year, we will be waiving admission for those who bring either four non-perishable food items, two personal hygiene items, two clothing items, or a cash donation,’’ she said. “I am hoping to have an even larger turnout than last year as these games are battles between two Catholic high schools that both strive to give back to the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.