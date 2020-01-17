North Platte’s Jim Orcutt is the 2019 National Coach of the Year in boys golf as selected by the National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches Association.

Orcutt’s team won the Class B state title by two strokes last spring. It was North Platte’s first golf title in his 35 years of coaching both the boys and girls teams.

He retired from teaching after the 2018-19 school year, but remains boys golf coach and assistant to Matt Kaminski in girls golf. The Bulldogs were Class A runners-up in girls golf last fall.

“I’m pleasantly surprised and shocked at the same time. The notoriety is good, and it’s mind-blowing that somebody thought I’m deserving,” Orcutt told North Platte television station KNOP-TV. “It was a special bunch of kids. I give all the credit to those guys.”

Football districts released

The Nebraska School Activities Association recently released district assignments for the 2020 and 2021 football seasons. The NSAA’s list by class:

Class A

District 1: Lincoln East, Lincoln Northeast, Millard West, North Platte, Omaha Creighton Prep

District 2: Fremont, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Millard South, Omaha North

District 3: Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Burke, Omaha Central, Omaha South, Papillion-La Vista South

District 4: Bellevue West, Columbus, Kearney, Lincoln High, Omaha Northwest

District 5: Bellevue East, Elkhorn South, Gretna, Lincoln Southeast, Papillion-La Vista

District 6: Grand Island, Millard North, Norfolk, Omaha Benson, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Westside

Class B

District 1: Bennington, Blair, Omaha Gross, Omaha Roncalli, South Sioux City

District 2: Elkhorn, Elkhorn North, Elkhorn Mount Michael, Omaha Skutt, Ralston

District 3: Beatrice, Crete, Norris, Plattsmouth, Waverly

District 4: Aurora, Grand Island Northwest, Hastings, Seward, York

District 5: Alliance, Gering, Lexington, McCook, Scottsbluff

Class C-1

District 1: Auburn, Fairbury, Falls City, Lincoln Christian, Milford, Nebraska City

District 2: Ashland-Greenwood, Louisville, Malcolm, Platteview, Raymond Central, Wahoo

District 3: Arlington, Boys Town, Douglas County West, Fort Calhoun, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Omaha Concordia

District 4: Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, North Bend, Schuyler, West Point-Beemer

District 5: Battle Creek, Boone Central, O’Neill, Pierce, Wayne

District 6: Adams Central, Central City, Fillmore Central, St. Paul, Wood River-Shelton

District 7: Broken Bow, Cozad, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, Minden

District 8: Chadron, Gothenburg, Mitchell, Ogallala, Sidney

Class C-2

District 1: Centennial, Lincoln Lutheran, Syracuse, Wahoo Neumann, Wilber-Clatonia, Yutan

District 2: David City, David City Aquinas, Fremont Bergan, Oakland-Craig, Tekamah-Herman

District 3: BRLD, Crofton, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Norfolk Catholic, Ponca

District 4: Doniphan-Trumbull, Hastings St. Cecilia, Sandy Creek, Superior, Sutton

District 5: Centura, Gibbon, Grand Island Central Catholic, Ord, Twin River

District 6: Bridgeport, Chase County, Gordon-Rushville, Hershey, North Platte St. Patrick’s, Valentine

Eight Man-1

District 1: Cedar Bluffs, Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Omaha Brownell Talbot, Weeping Water

District 2: Freeman, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County, Nebraska City Lourdes, Palmyra

District 3: EMF, Heartland, Southern, Thayer Central, Tri County

District 4: Cross County, East Butler, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Nebraska Christian, Shelby-Rising City

District 5: Clarkson/Leigh, Howells-Dodge, Madison, Stanton, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Wisner-Pilger

District 6: Elkhorn Valley, Hartington-Newcastle, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Norfolk Lutheran, Plainview, Wakefield

District 7: Ainsworth, Neligh-Oakdale, North Central, Summerland, West Holt

District 8: Amherst, Anselmo-Merna, Arcadia-Loup City, Burwell, Ravenna

District 9: Alma, Arapahoe, Bertrand, Elm Creek, Southern Valley

District 10: Cambridge, Dundy County-Stratton, Hi-Line, Hitchcock County, Maxwell

District 11: Bayard, Hemingford, Kimball, Perkins County, Sutherland

Eight Man-2

District 1: Diller-Odell, Falls City Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock, Mead, Omaha Christian

District 2: Allen, Emerson-Hubbard, Homer, Pender, Walthill

District 3: Osmond, Randolph, Wausa, Winside, Wynot

District 4: Bloomfield, Boyd County, Creighton, Niobrara/Verdigre, St. Mary’s

District 5: Central Valley, CWC, Elgin/Pope John, Humphrey St. Francis, Riverside

District 6: Fullerton, High Plains, Nebraska Lutheran, Osceola, Palmer

District 7: BDS, Blue Hill, Giltner, Kenesaw, Lawrence-Nelson

District 8: Axtell, Brady, Loomis, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Overton

District 9: Ansley-Litchfield, Pleasanton, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup, Twin Loup

District 10: Garden County, Hyannis, Leyton, Morrill, Mullen

Six Man

District 1: Deshler, Lewiston, Meridian, Pawnee City, Sterling

District 2: Dorchester, Grand Island Heartland Lutheran, Hampton, Lincoln Parkview, McCool Junction

District 3: Elba, Santee, Spalding Academy, St. Edward, Stuart

District 4: Franklin, Harvard, Red Cloud, Silver Lake, Wilcox-Hildreth

District 5: Paxton, Southwest, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Wallace, Wauneta-Palisade

District 6: Arthur County, Banner County, Creek Valley, Potter-Dix, South Platte

District 7: Cody-Kilgore, Crawford, Hay Springs, Minatare, Sioux County.

Metro academic team

The Metro Football Coaches Association has named its all-academic team. Captains are Preston Kellogg of Papillion-La Vista and Cole Lammel of Millard South.

Offense: QB, Cole Payton, Omaha Westside. OL, Preston Kellogg, Papillion-La Vista; Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South; Preston Welch, Bellevue East; David Braun, Millard South; Nate Nowel, Westside. RB, Jay Ducker, Bellevue West; Ethan Valencia, Millard West. WR, Mason Armstead, Creighton Prep; Gage Dengel, Bellevue East; Kaedyn Odermann, Millard West. P, Patrick Foley, Creighton Prep.

Defense: DB, Alex Bullock, Creighton Prep; Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Spencer Wagner, Millard South; Trent Brehm, Papillion-La Vista South. DL, Tom Rapaich, Papio South; Cade Haberman, Westside; Dane Christensen, Millard West. LB, Dallas Rogers, Papio South; James Conway, Millard West; Jack Paradis, Elkhorn South; Austin Dougherty, Omaha Burke. K, Cole Lammel, Millard South.

Storylines galore in Lyons

When No. 5 Oakland-Craig (12-2) visits No. 1 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (11-0) Saturday at 3:45 p.m. in Lyons, it’s more than just a Class C-2 boys basketball ratings showdown and the NEPrepZone’s Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.

It’s a rivalry game in the East Husker Conference and big in the point standings. BRLD has a 34-game winning streak on the line. And the teams are coached by the Meyer brothers. Aaron is at Oakland-Craig, Cory is at BRLD.

The men are grieving the loss of their grandmother. The funeral for Jolene “Jo” Meyer of Walthill was Thursday. She was 69. She taught in the Omaha Nation Public Schools for 33 years — and was on the chain crew for the Chiefs’ home football games for 28 years.

The game was postponed from Friday night because of the winter storm.

Donation drive at Skutt

For the second season in a row, Skutt junior cheerleader Abbie Mann is organizing a community donation drive for the Siena Francis House. It will be Jan. 28 when the SkyHawks host Lincoln Pius X in a girl-boy basketball doubleheader.

“Similar to last year, we will be waiving admission for those who bring either four non-perishable food items, two personal hygiene items, two clothing items, or a cash donation,’’ she said. “I am hoping to have an even larger turnout than last year as these games are battles between two Catholic high schools that both strive to give back to the community.”

