Jay Ducker of Bellevue West and Jayme Horan of Millard South are the Greater Omaha Sports Committee’s scholar-athletes of the year.
Ducker was All-Nebraska in football and signed with Northern Illinois. Horan is a Creighton basketball recruit who was All-Nebraska in basketball and softball.
The sports committee’s winter sports scholar-athletes were Max Murrell of Millard North in boys basketball, Nicole Avila-Ambrosi of Millard North, Madison Krull of Millard South and Honnah Leo of Millard West in girls basketball, Thomas Lundin of Omaha Westside in boys swimming, Lauren Mayo of Elkhorn South, Isabella Pantano of Omaha Marian and Sidney Hall of Millard West in girls swimming and Isaac Trumble of Millard South and Ethan Valencia of Millard West in wrestling.
Norfolk Catholic football coach Jeff Bellar and retired Cambridge football coach Dan Keyser have been selected for induction into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s hall of fame.
Their honors will come next year after the pandemic-caused cancellation of the national group’s convention, which will remain a part of the Nebraska Coaches Association’s annual summer clinic in Lincoln in 2021.
Coaching awards on hold
Also on hold until 2021 is the selection of the NHSACA’s national coaches of the year, for which the NCA has announced the advancement of 13 coaches and an athletic director as finalists.
Nominations were based on each coach’s career accomplishments through the 2018-19 school year.
Finalists: Duane Mendlik, Wisner-Pilger, boys basketball; Sean McMahon, Fremont, boys cross country; Dave Sellon, Fremont boys track; Aaron Losing, Crofton, girls basketball; Todd Nott, Plattsmouth, girls cross country; Sue Ziegler, Lincoln Lutheran, girls track; Jim Danson, Lincoln Southwest, golf; Lindsay Aliano, Elkhorn South, soccer; Todd Petersen, Papillion-La Vista softball; Leigh Ann Fetter-Witt, Lincoln Southwest, swimming; Alan VanCura, Hastings St. Cecilia, volleyball; Norm Manstedt, High Plains, wrestling; Mark Armstrong, Lincoln Southwest, athletic director; Beth McMahon, Fremont, boys assistant coach.
Selections are based on career longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years, and winning percentage. The nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching using sport-specific rubrics to assign points in each category.
Virtual track leaders
These are the final season leaders in the virtual state track meet conducted by Holdrege coach Kirk Petit:
Boys 400: Alex Kennedy, Omaha Skutt, 56.1. 800: Alex Rice, Skutt, 2:08.9. 1,600: Kellen McLaughlin, Gretna, 4:48.3. 3,200: Jake Sorenson, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 10:47.1. 1,600 relay: Skutt 3:54.6. Medley relay: Milford, 10:23.1. 3,200 relay: North Platte, 8:51.5.
