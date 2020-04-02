...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM CDT
Grand Island Central Catholic sophomore Isaac Herbek looks for an open teammate at the Heartland Hoops Classic. The founder of the showcase Tino Martinez is putting together a second event for boys basketball.
Heartland Hoops Classic founder Tino Martinez is putting together a second showcase event for boys basketball, and the new one will be at Hastings College the Saturday before Christmas.
The five games for the still untitled event Dec. 19 will be Sandy Creek vs. Amherst, Yutan vs. Doniphan-Trumbull (both were Class C-2 state qualifiers), Waverly vs. C-1 qualifier Kearney Catholic, C-2 runner-up Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Class B champion Omaha Skutt and Chase County vs. C-1 qualifier Adams Central.
Martinez also has a showdown of two-time state champions, C-1 Auburn against C-2 Bancroft-Rosalie, and Mullen vs. Loomis lined up for the Feb. 13 Heartland Hoops in Grand Island. He said he’s trying to find a good opponent for Class A champion Bellevue West. Two of last year’s national-level visitors to Grand Island – Sunrise Christian and IMG Academy – were slated to play in the since-canceled eight-team GEICO Nationals.
Creech leaves Hastings
Lance Creech is stepping down after 16 years as Hastings boys basketball coach to play “dad.”
Creech said he wants to be able to follow youngest son Connor, who will play next season at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff. Connor was on the Class B first team after the Tigers went 21-4 and qualified for state for the first time since 2004.
Lance Creech, who previously was Hastings College men’s coach, has a career record of 270-288.
» Kevin Ashler is leaving Hastings St. Cecilia as boys basketball coach – he’s also been the school’s athletic director – for Wood River. His career record is 444-199, including 231-80 with the Bluehawks. They won four state titles in five state final appearance during his tenure.
» Lincoln Northeast’s new athletic director will be Matt Uher from Tri County. He replaces Clayton Heath, who has been in that position since 2003. Northeast also has hired Zach Schnell as wrestling coach. He has been the Rockets’ co-coach with Patrick Neilly the past two seasons after being Lincoln Southeast’s coach for three years.
» Former Lincoln North Star assistant Toni Closner has been named Lincoln Southeast’s softball coach.
Longtime volleyball coach passes
Longtime Wisner-Pilger volleyball coach Jean Groth died unexpectedly March 11 in a Norfolk hospital. She was 64.
Groth coached the Lady Gators for the past 41 years, taking them to the state tournament 14 times. Wisner-Pilger was C-2 champion in 1994. Her win total of 826 is sixth all time in Nebraska.
Wisner-Pilger Athletic Director Jason Polk said Groth, who also coached at the elementary and club levels, was a positive influence to many at the school.
“Our coaches and teachers told me she was a tremendous mentor to them, as well as her players," he said. “She will definitely be missed."
NSAA awards
The Nebraska School Activities Association’s Distinguished Service Awards recipients, who were to have been recognized during the Saturday finals of the boys basketball state tournament, include retired World-Herald sports writer Larry Porter and, posthumously, former World-Herald correspondent Daryl Blue.
Other recipients are Allen Beermann, Carolyn Chamberlin, Clayton Heath and Deb Velder of Lincoln, Jeff Johnson of Papillion-La Vista South, Mark Norvell of Fillmore Central in Geneva and Mark Skillstad of North Platte St. Patrick’s.
Athletic director awards
Scott Schoeneman of Holdrege received this year’s athletic director of the year award from the Nebraska State Interscholastic Administrators Association.
District recipients were Kevin Simmerman of Lincoln North Star, Tony Allgood of North Bend, Scott Steinhauser of Ainsworth, Justin Anderson of Central City, Kurt Banzhaf of Elwood and Glen Koski of Gering. Heidi Moran of Fremont was the assistant athletic director of the year, retiring Papillion-La Vista South principal Jeff Johnson received the NSIAAA’s Award of High Distinction and Ryan Hogue of Kearney the NSIAAA’s State Award of Merit.
Outstanding service award recipients were Kris and Amy Kremke from Logan View, Taylor Siebert of Henderson, Leann Boerema of Lincoln North Star, Jim Langin of Kearney and Virgil Klein from Adams Central.
Winnebago and Omaha Nation are being included in the East Division of the expanding All-Nations Football League primarily for Native American high schools in the Central Plains. The league, which plays the nine-man game found elsewhere in its South Dakota base, grows from 12 to 16 teams this season.
Besides their rivalry game, the Nebraska schools will have South Dakota’s Flandreau Indian, Tiospa Zina, Crow Creek, Lower Brule, St. Francis and Marty as common opponents. A midseason game for each will be played during the Lakota Nation Invitational in Rapid City and the opponent from the West Division determined by divisional standings.
The regular season runs from Sept. 4 to Oct. 23. The eight-team playoffs set up a hoped-for final Nov. 14 the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
GNAC update
The five remaining schools in the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference have decided to eliminate conference tournaments in team sports and hold championships only in girls and boys tennis and golf, swimming/diving and track and field in the 2020-21 school year.
Columbus is leaving the GNAC for the Heartland Conference as its 12th school. The latter league will grow to 14 soon once the Lincoln Public Schools opens two more high schools recently approved in a bond issue.
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.