LINCOLN — The Nebraska School Activities Association has released a Q&A on how schools can safely reopen weight rooms and gyms for strength and conditioning work only starting June 1.
“The NSAA is starting with the weight room and conditioning to start acclimating students back into our sports and activities, at this time, all other school sponsored sports and activities are prohibited,’’ NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar wrote. “Prioritizing the health and safety of all students and staff must remain the focus of each NSAA member school. Please follow these guidelines and ask questions if you are not sure.
“We very much want to have a fall season, and we need to do everything in our power to make it happen. Your assistance is not only appreciated, it is monumental in making it happen.”
Bellar said these have been frequently asked questions:
Q. Are the use of gymnasiums allowed?
A. Yes, no more than 10 athletes at a time, and they must keep the 6 feet social distancing at all times.
Q. Can outdoor spaces be used for conditioning?
A. Yes, one group of ten or less students can utilize outdoor spaces for conditioning. Only 1 group can be outside at any given time.
Q. Can we have a group outside conditioning and in the gym at the same time?
A. Yes, limit of 10 in each group, keep social distance, and they cannot intermingle/change groups.
Q. Can we have one group of 10 lifting and another group of 10 in the gym conditioning?
A. Yes, as long as your gym and the weight room are not the same room.
Q. We have more than one weight room, can we use both of them?
A. Yes, limit of 10 students per room.
Q. Can schools open additional temporary weight rooms to accommodate multiple groups of students?
A. No, schools are prohibited from creating additional temporary weight rooms to accommodate multiple groups of students. Schools shall only use preexisting weight rooms.
Q. Does the number 10 include the coach?
A. No, 10 athletes plus one coach. Coaches are not required to stay with the same group of 10 athletes.
Q. Is there a number limitation for kids on our school campus?
A. That number would depend on a school’s number of gyms, weight rooms, and one group of 10 outside. It will be different for all schools.
Q. Can we have a spotter when we weight lift?
A. We suggest you start with light weight, more reps. We recommend spotting while maintaining social distance. If someone needs help, by all means help.
Q. How often should we sanitize our rooms/equipment?
A. Before, during, and after all workout sessions.
Q. Can our dance team or cheerleaders practice?
A. No, all sport and activity practices are prohibited. All students are permitted to only participate in weight training and conditioning programs.
2019 Boys: Joe Maass, Omaha South soccer
2019 Girls: Lindsay Peterson, Millard North volleyball
2018 Boys: Josh Luedtke, Omaha Creighton Prep
2018 Girls: Steve Clark, Omaha Westside basketball
2017 Boys: Doug Denson, Millard South wrestling
2017 Girls: Renee Saunders, Omaha Skutt volleyball
2016 Boys: Bruce Chubick, Omaha South basketball
2016 Girls: Dennis Prichard, Lincoln East basketball
2015 Boys: Larry Martin, Omaha North football
2015 Girls: Aaron Losing, Crofton basketball
2014 Boys: Matt Turman, Omaha Skutt football
2014 Girls: Rochelle Rohlfs, Omaha Marian volleyball
2013 Boys: Bob Greco, Omaha Westside baseball
2013 Girls: Diane Rouzee, Grand Island Northwest volleyball
2012 Boys: Jeff Bellar, Norfolk Catholic football
2012 Girls: Ed Dudley, Omaha Marian soccer
2011 Boys: Fred Petito, Millard North football
2011 Girls: Scott Jensen, Bellevue East basketball
2010 Boys: Tom Beck, Omaha Crieghton Prep swimming
2010 Girls: Matt Fritsche, Bellevue West basketball
2009 Boys: Mark Brahmer, Pierce football
2009 Girls: JJ Toczek, Papillion-La Vista volleyball
2008 Boys: Chuck McGinnis, Crete football
2008 Girls: George O'Boyle, Lincoln Pius X cross country
2007 Boys: Eric Behrens, Omaha Central basketball
2007 Girls: Jake Moore, Lincoln Pius X volleyball
2006 Boys: Mike Speirs, Howells football
2006 Girls: Sharon Zavala, Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball
2005 Boys: Brad Hildebrandt, Omaha Skutt wrestling
2005 Girls: Pat DiBiase, Omaha Marian swimming
2004 Boys: Jeff Gross, McCook football
2004 Girls: Jody Rhodes, Paxton volleyball
2003 Boys: Gary DeBoer, Lawrence-Nelson football
2003 Girls: Gwen Egbert, Papillion-La Vista volleyball
2002: Dave Oman, Grand Island basketball
2002 Girls: Mike Govig, Papillion-La Vista softball
2001 Boys: Rocky Almond, Alliance basketball
2001 Girls: Steve Morgan, Ogallala volleyball
2000 Boys: Doug Woodard, Bellevue West basketball
2000 Girls: Jim Miller, Omaha Marian basketball
1999 Boys: Tim Aylward, Lincoln Pius X football
1999 Girls: Sandi Genrich, Lincoln Northeast volleyball
1998 Boys: Roger Mathiesen, Kearney track
1998 Girls: Russ Ninemire, Sandy Creek basketball
1997 Boys: Gene Suhr, Papillion-La Vista football
1997 Girls: Kelly Flynn, South Sioux City basketball
1996 Boys: Rick Collura, Lincoln Northeast basketball
1996 Girls: Rich Olson, Millard South basketball
1995 Boys: Dan McLaughlin, Norfolk football
1995 Girls: John Larsen, Lincoln Southeast basketball
