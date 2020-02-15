GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Tyler Witt scored 14 points and Jack Fiegener 13 as Class D-2 No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart opened the 13th annual Heartland Hoops Classic with a 47-38 win over Fullerton.

Isaac Gleason led Fullerton with 10 points.

Class C-2 No. 2 Yutan 67, Elm Creek 47

Trey Knudsen's 20 points led Class C-2 No. 2 Yutan past Elm Creek 67-47 in Saturday's Heartland Hoops Classic.

Gage Clabaugh paced Elm Creek with 19 points.

Kearney 73, Class B No. 5 Elkhorn Mount Michael 50

Kearney's Colin Murray set a school and Heartland Hoops Classic record with his eight 3-pointers Saturday in a 73-50 win over Class B No. 5 Elkhorn Mount Michael.

The Bearcats, who lost Friday night at home to Lincoln North Star, led 22-4 after the first quarter. Murray had 26 points and Seth Stroh 12.

Class C-2 No. 1 BRLD 61, Class B No. 2 Hastings 57

Darwin Snyder made six 3s for 24 points and Lucas Vogt made his last six free throws as Class C-2 leader BRLD won its 45th game in a row.

Vogt finished with 12 points in the 61-57 win over Class B No. 2 Hastings, which got 24 points from Connor Creech.

Photos: 2020 Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island

1 of 11

