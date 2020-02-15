GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Tyler Witt scored 14 points and Jack Fiegener 13 as Class D-2 No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart opened the 13th annual Heartland Hoops Classic with a 47-38 win over Fullerton.
Isaac Gleason led Fullerton with 10 points.
Class C-2 No. 2 Yutan 67, Elm Creek 47
Trey Knudsen's 20 points led Class C-2 No. 2 Yutan past Elm Creek 67-47 in Saturday's Heartland Hoops Classic.
Gage Clabaugh paced Elm Creek with 19 points.
Kearney 73, Class B No. 5 Elkhorn Mount Michael 50
Kearney's Colin Murray set a school and Heartland Hoops Classic record with his eight 3-pointers Saturday in a 73-50 win over Class B No. 5 Elkhorn Mount Michael.
The Bearcats, who lost Friday night at home to Lincoln North Star, led 22-4 after the first quarter. Murray had 26 points and Seth Stroh 12.
Class C-2 No. 1 BRLD 61, Class B No. 2 Hastings 57
Darwin Snyder made six 3s for 24 points and Lucas Vogt made his last six free throws as Class C-2 leader BRLD won its 45th game in a row.
Vogt finished with 12 points in the 61-57 win over Class B No. 2 Hastings, which got 24 points from Connor Creech.
Fullerton junior Hunter Haughton makes a move through the Falls City Sacred Heart defense at the 2020 Heartland Hoops Classic.
Fulleton's Isaac Gleason gets ready to shoot against Falls City Sacred Heart at the 2020 Heartland Hoops Classic
Falls City Sacred Heart sophomore Jakob Jordan dirbbles up the court in the 2020 Heartland Hoops Classic.
Falls City Sacred Heart senior Tyler Witt at the free throw line in the 2020 Heartland Hoops Classic.
Falls City Sacred Heart senior Jarrot Simon looks for an open teammate at the 2020 Heartland Hoops Classic.
Fullerton senior Jordan Maxfield looks for his shot over Falls City Sacred Heart senior Tyler Witt in the 2020 Heartland Hoops Classic.
Yutan senior Trey Knudsen
Yutan senior Colby Tichota
