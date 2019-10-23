Teachers and coaches touch lives, but few in the manner of Elkhorn’s Gene Kruger.
“Coach had a very long reach with people,” retired Hastings College coach Mike Trader said. “As good a coach and as well respected as he was, more than anything else I remember how much he helped so many people and cared about them.”
Kruger, who was associated with Elkhorn High athletics for nearly 70 years, died Sunday of congestive heart failure at home, his family said. The 2017 national coaches hall of fame inductee was 95.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Bethany Lutheran Church, northwest of 204th Street and West Maple Road in the Elkhorn neighborhood.
The devotion to Kruger from the Elkhorn community was visible when it funded the basketball exhibit at the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in Lincoln that is named for him. Kruger was still coaching at the time, helping the Elkhorn girls basketball team. He sat on coach Jennifer Wragge’s bench for another year until he had difficulties getting around. But he was included in the celebration in 2018, when the Antlers won a state championship.
“Coach Kruger was an inspiration to all of our coaches,” Wragge said. “He gladly took on the role as mentor, which quickly expanded to a sincere friendship. Personally, he meant the world to me. He was someone who I had many serious talks with, who I asked for advice, and who I could just get a lot of laughs with. I loved spending time with him.
“When Coach walked into practice, he lifted the spirits of everyone. His calmness and demeanor about him inspired our girls to work as hard as they could. When he spoke, the huddle and gym were silent. It didn’t take long and his legacy was soon learned by our team, and then was passed down to underclassmen each year. When he could no longer come to practice, and eventually games, he called at least once a week to ask how things were going. He was fully invested, even from afar.”
Raised by grandparents, Kruger graduated in 1942 from Arlington High. He was a Class C state champion hurdler as a junior in 1941, when he also pitched the Eagles to the Class B baseball title. He attended Midland College in Fremont, where he set school records in the hurdles around his stint in the Marines.
After three years on the Arlington faculty, he and wife Ruth moved to Elkhorn. They never left.
His first year, he served as principal besides teaching math and being an assistant coach. In 1950-51, he became basketball and track coach and a year later added football coach and athletic director to his workload. Elkhorn played Fremont St. Patrick’s (now Bergan) in the first eight-man football game in 1951 on the fairgrounds at Waterloo.
Kruger left education for five years while working as a route supervisor for Goodrich Dairy in Omaha, but served three years on the Elkhorn school board while gone and returned to be a three-sport coach, principal and math teacher in 1960-61. He stepped down from football (37-27-2 record) after the 1963 season, track after 1970 (two Class C runner-up teams) and basketball (330-135 record, Class C runner-up teams in 1969 and 1971) after the 1974-75 season. He was athletic director when he retired in 1980.
By then, he had started Big Red Publishing in his basement. The scorebook business moved in 1993 to the old Elkhorn post office.
In his 70s, he began a long stint as a volunteer assistant when Mark Ritchie was boys basketball coach then began helping Wragge in 2007 when he was 83.
The Krugers, who were married 70 years before Ruth’s death in January 2014, had four sons. They added a fifth when they took in Dave Dunham, a classmate of oldest son Jim, in 1963. A youth from a broken home, Dunham graduated from Doane College and became a successful high school coach and teacher in Bellevue and McCook and in Kansas.
“Out of my chaos, you came forward. You saw potential where others had not,” Dunham wrote to Kruger in 2003. “You’ve been so much like a father to me. You and Ruth opened your home and hearts to me like I had been a part of your family for years.”
Trader said that was true to Kruger’s character.
“To a lot, he might not have seemed a huggy bear, but Coach was deeply caring,” he said.
Survivors include sons Jim, of Stayton, Oregon; John, of La Vista; Jerry, of Omaha; Joe, of North Platte, Nebraska; and Dave Dunham, of Bennington, Kansas; brother Gary (Judy) Knoell, of Fremont, Nebraska; and sister Joyce Gumb, of Fremont.
