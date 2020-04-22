One of the state’s winningest high school volleyball coaches is stepping down … again.
Alan Van Cura of Hastings St. Cecilia recently announced that this season would be his last with the Hawkettes. He coached the team for 40 years before retiring after the 2014-15 school year, only to return two years ago.
“I came back for this senior class,” he said. “After retiring from teaching last year, I just feel like now it’s time.”
If Van Cura does indeed stay retired, he’ll finish third on the state’s all-time win list with 886. Grand Island Central Catholic’s Sharon Zavala, the only coach in the top 10 who is still active, is the leader with 1,064 victories.
Van Cura, who began his coaching career in 1975, led the Hawkettes to the state tournament 22 times. He guided the team to six state titles and three runner-up finishes.
He also coached the girls’ track team for 36 years and led St. Cecilia to the Class C title in 1980.
Van Cura was named the Nebraska Coaches Association volleyball coach of the year in 2014 and was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
After returning for the 2018 season, he led St. Cecilia to a 22-11 record. The Hawkettes went to state but lost in the first round to eventual Class C-2 champion Blue Hill.
Van Cura guided his team back to state last fall as the team set a school record for wins with 34. St. Cecilia lost in the final to Zavala’s Crusaders, a team the Hawkettes defeated three times during the season.
“I wish we could have made it four,” he said. “But we still had a great year.”
Van Cura, who was golfing when reached by phone, said he plans to enjoy his retirement. He also wouldn’t absolutely shut the door on the possibility of one more coaching return.
“Who knows?” he said. “I guess I never want to say never.”
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.