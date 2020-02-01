A sharper mental focus Saturday helped Grant Johnson set a record at one of Nebraska’s oldest high school swimming invitational meets.
The Hastings senior solidified his spot atop the season leaders chart in the 100-yard breaststroke by touching first in 58.08 at the 55th annual Omaha Westside Warrior Invitational.
Johnson’s time was 0.59 seconds faster than the previous meet record of 58.67 by Michael Mollak of Elkhorn/Elkhorn South in 2015. Johnson also shaved 0.49 seconds off his season-leading time of 58.57 at the Jan. 18 Gene Cotter Invitational at Lincoln High.
“I was just focusing on being prepared mentally before the race,” Johnson said. “I knew what I had to focus on during the race.”
Johnson zeroed in on three things to bring his time down with less than four weeks remaining before the Feb. 27-29 state championship meet in Lincoln. Two of those — his breakouts and keeping his speed up during the entire race — were the things Johnson said he did well.
His turns, though, need some additional fine-tuning, Johnson said.
“My approach to my turns wasn’t as good as I wanted it to be,” Johnson said. “I’d like to have shorter strokes getting to the turn. They were a little too long today.”
Johnson said he got a bit tired toward the end of the race, but that didn’t mean he was going too fast during the first 75 yards.
“I should be able to go out that fast and stay faster later than I did today,” Johnson said. “By the time state gets here and I get a chance to work on my taper, I think it will be there.”
There were four other boys meet records, while two were topped in the girls competition. The final record of the day, in the boys 400 freestyle relay, determined the team champion.
The Omaha Westside quartet of Eli Gosnell, Colin Davis, Sam Kelly and Nate Germonprez got home just ahead of Elkhorn/Elkhorn South with a 3:14.61 to better the 16-year-old record of 3:15.40 by Westside/Elkhorn. The victory allowed Westside to slip past the Stormin’ Antlers for a 364-359 victory.
Westside also set a new standard in the 200 medley relay (1:36.93). Grand Island junior Jonathan Novinski bettered older brother Matthew’s 2017 200 freestyle record of 1:45.48 with a 1:42.44, which is just off his season-leading 1:41.73.
Germonprez set the other record when he won the 200 individual medley in 1:54.56. The Westside freshman’s time was nearly 2.5 seconds faster than the previous standard set by another Warriors swimmer, Tsim Schneider, in 1996.
Omaha Marian won the girls meet with 444 points, including victories in all three relays, three of the nine individual races and 1-meter diving. The Crusaders quartet of Isabella Pantano, Jocelyn Randby, Molly Von Seggern and Maddie Clark bettered the one-year-old 200 medley relay record of 1:50.06 by winning in 1:48.21. Clark also won the backstroke in 59.56.
The other girls record came from Westside sophomore Alison DeSordi in the 100 breaststroke. DeSordi, who also won the 200 IM, outdueled Randby to win by 0.98 seconds in 1:05.76. Not only did DeSordi set the meet record, she also bettered Westside’s 34-year-old school record in the event.
Westside Invitational
Boys
Team scoring: Omaha Westside 364, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 359, Grand Island 172, Omaha Central 138.5, Lincoln Pius X 128, Hastings 119.5, Kearney 84, Ralston/Omaha Gross 74, Bellevue West 37.
Event winners
1,000-yard freestyle: Alex Becker, LPX, 10:09.23. 200 medley relay: Omaha Westside (Nate Germonprez, Kaden Guzman, Thomas Lundin, Colin Davis), 1:36.93 (meet record, betters 1:39.61 by Omaha Creighton Prep, 2002). 200 freestyle: Jonathan Novinski, GI, 1:42.44 (meet record, betters 1:45.48 by Matthew Novinski, GI, 2017). 200 individual medley: Germonprez, 1:54.56 (meet record, betters 1:57.05 by Tsim Schneider, Westside, 1996). 50 freestyle: Novinski, 22.22. 1-meter diving: Charlie Frisbie, E/ES, 403.25 points. 100 butterfly: Lundin, 51.95. 100 freestyle: Gabe Spiess, Central, 50.39. 500 freestyle: Sam Kelly, Westside, 4:55.75. 200 freestyle relay: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South (Ryan Mayo, Greg Wehbe, Bryson Cash, Austin Smith), 1:30.73. 100 backstroke: Germonprez, 51.89. 100 breaststroke: Grant Johnson, Hastings, 58.08 (meet record, betters 58.67 by Michael Mollak, E/ES, 2015). 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Westside (Eli Gosnell, Colin Davis, Kelly, Germonprez), 3:14.61 (meet record, betters 3:15.40 by Westside, 2004).
Girls
Team scoring: Omaha Marian 444, Omaha Westside 265, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 252, Omaha Central 130, Hastings 114, Lincoln Pius X 101, Bellevue West 93, Kearney 44, Grand Island 25, Scottsbluff/Gering 13, Ralston/Omaha Gross 4.
Event winners
1,000-yard freestyle: Rylee Trojan, Marian, 11:17.68. 200 medley relay: Omaha Marian (Isabella Pantano, Jocelyn Randby, Molly Von Seggern, Maddie Clark), 1:48.21 (meet record, betters 1:50.06 by Omaha Marian, 2019). 200 freestyle: Sydney Cole, E/ES, 1:57.13. 200 individual medley: Alison DeSordi, Westside, 2:12.27. 50 freestyle: Logan Kuehne, Westside, 24.75. 1-meter diving: Megan Carter, Marian, 461.65 points. 100 butterfly: Cole, 59.36. 100 freestyle: Diana Brailita, Hastings, 54.33. 500 freestyle: Josie Hood, Marian, 5:24.06. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Randby, Bella Schinco, Clark, Katy Foley), 1:40.50. 100 backstroke: Clark, 59.56. 100 breaststroke: DeSordi, 1:05.76 (meet record, betters 1:06.01 by Katie Stonehocker, Lincoln Pius X, 2019). 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Hood, Schinco, Trojan, Pantano), 3:42.00.
Omaha Brownell Talbot Invitational
Boys
Team scoring: Omaha North 139, Lincoln North Star 96.5, Omaha South 95, Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia/Roncalli 63, Omaha Northwest 47.5, Omaha Benson 37, Omaha Bryan 20.
Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Omaha North, 1:49.07. 200 freestyle: Caiden Williams, North 2:00.83. 200 individual medley: Walker Goebel, BTCR, 2:14.40. 50 freestyle: Tyler Akins, LNS, 23.60. 100 butterfly: Terin Frodyma, South, 55.19. 100 freestyle: Akins, 52.56. 500 freestyle: Ben Mills, North, 5:19.52. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha North, 1:34.84. 100 backstroke: Nate Schlader, North, 1:01.06. 100 breaststroke: Frodyma, 1:02.75. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha South, 3:33.67.
Girls
Team scoring: Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Mercy/Concordia/Roncalli 142, Omaha North 109, Lincoln North Star 95, Omaha South 66, Omaha Bryan 54, Omaha Benson 15, Omaha Northwest 13.
Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Omaha North, 2:07.67. 200 freestyle: Lauren Sitzman, North, 2:10.40. 200 individual medley: Grace Farrington, BTCMR, 2:28.51. 50 freestyle: Rylie Morse, LNS, 26.53. 100 butterfly: Morse, 1:04.31. 100 freestyle: AJ Fox, North, 1:00.56. 500 freestyle: Samantha Fox, LNS, 6:19.61. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha North, 1:51.03. 100 backstroke: Sitzman, 1:05.32. 100 breaststroke: Farrington, 1:16.93. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln North Star, 4:20.55.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.