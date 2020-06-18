Gretna’s Sarah Weber was named the state’s Gatorade girls player of the year Wednesday.
The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and character.
The two-time All-Nebraska selection led Class A with 28 goals last year as a sophomore, bringing her career total to 52. She also has 20 assists in two seasons.
