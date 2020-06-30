OAKLAND, Neb. — Eli Fox of Grand Island Central Catholic shot 74 both days to win the Class C boys golf invitational at Oakland Golf Club.

Fox overtook first-day leader Rockney Peck of Wisner-Pilger, who followed Monday’s 73 with a 78.

Wahoo Neumann was team champion by four strokes over Oakland-Craig. Lindsey Thiele tied for sixth, Boston Penticl tied for 10th and Thiele’s sister Lauren was 21st.

Golfers came from far away as Perkins County and Loomis. The tournament was organized locally, not sponsored by the Nebraska School Activities Association, and used last year’s results as a basis for invitations.​

Results

Team: Wahoo Neumann 657, Oakland-Craig 661, Grand Island CC 664, Columbus Scotus 693, Yutan 702, Doniphan-Trumbull 715, David City 756, Norfolk Catholic 793, Johnson County 814.

Individual: Eli Fox, Grand Island CC, 148; Rockney Peck, Wisner-Pilger, 151; Tylen Jacob, David City Aquinas, 153; Jordan Kracl, David City, 156; Ethan Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull, 157; Colbi Smith, South Loup, 157; Lindsey Thiele, Wahoo Neumann, 157; Riley Kuehhn, Hartington CC, 158; Boston Pentico, Neumann, 159; Jake Hagerbaumer, Logan View, 159.

