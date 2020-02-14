Bennington held Elkhorn without a field goal for a stretch of 11:47 that touched three of the four quarters Friday night as the Class B No. 8 Badgers blasted the Antlers 47-32 in an Eastern Midlands Conference boys basketball game.

Elkhorn made just one field goal in the second quarter, getting outscored 13-4 to head into halftime down 23-16.

The Antlers managed just three free throws in the third quarter before the field goal drought ended in the fourth quarter with a Drew Christo layup with 6:54 remaining in the game.

Grady Corrigan led the 16-4 Badgers with 20 points before an estimated crowd of 1,200 at Elkhorn.

