LINCOLN — Girls wrestling will be at least an emerging sport for the Nebraska School Activities Association for the next three years.
The NSAA board approved that step at its Thursday morning meeting that preceded the association's annual Representative Assembly, which will vote on fully sanctioning girls wrestling as a state championship event later in the day.
If girls wrestling is classified as an emerging sport, over three seasons girls would be permitted to participate in both their school’s wrestling program and the girls emerging wrestling program. There would not be a separate girls tournament at the start, but the NSAA board could adopt one during the three-year window.
In football, the eight-man playoffs now will begin with a substate round for the 32 qualifying teams with a split based on geography, then the 16 winners will be placed on a statewide bracket.
The board also approved bringing Class A cross country districts to one site and enlarging Class C in cross country from 44 to 60 schools.
