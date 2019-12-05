The Nebraska high school boys and girls basketball 2019-20 season starts tonight.
World-Herald staff writers Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson have everything hoops fans need to know before tip-off. We'll have full coverage on NEPrepZone.com and results on our scoreboard page throughout the season.
Millard North, be ready for what lies ahead. The Mustangs will get everyone’s best effort this season since the expectations on them are the greatest ever seen in Class A boys basketball.
The Patriots enter the season ranked No. 1, and coach Bryce Meyers says his team is ready for the challenge. Millard South has reached the state tournament the past four years but come up short of that elusive championship.
Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.
Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.
Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting expert Mike Sautter.
Boys basketball in Nebraska tips off Thursday and World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil released his preseason top 10. Here's a summary on each of those teams.
Nebraska high school boys basketball starts Thursday. Here are some players to watch heading into the season.
Nebraska high school girls basketball starts Thursday. Here's a scouting report on every team in Class A, Class B and the Omaha area.
Nebraska high school girls basketball starts Thursday. Here are some players to watch heading into the season.
Check out the 2019 Nebraska high school boys basketball schedule for Classes A through C-2. For results, be sure to look at our prep scoreboard page.
Check out the 2019 Nebraska high school girls basketball schedule. For results, be sure to look at our prep scoreboard page.
Check out the 2019 Nebraska high school boys and girls basketball Class D schedules. For results, be sure to look at our prep scoreboard page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.